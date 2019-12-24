Defiance Municipal Court

Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St., appeared via video for arraignment on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm into habitation, a second-degree felony; and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Monday. Bond will continue at $500,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Frericks also was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 21 on that charge.

Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of discharging a firearm into habitation, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Pre-trial hearing set: Rafeal Vasquez II, age and address unavailable, domestic violence, aggravated menacing; Danielle Broussard, 36, Ottawa, driving under suspension; Taylor Davis, 26, Montpelier, two counts of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, OVI, expired plates; Aaron Helland, 27, Bryan, two counts of OVI, lanes of travel; Roslynn Kolagbodi, 51, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Lawrence Marowelli, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, speed; Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave., driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bond: Jamie Hellemn, 26, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Joshua Kimpel, 43, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.

Sentenced: Troy Essex, 44, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Benjimen Porter, 35, 30215 New Bavaria Rd., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., 54, $25 fine; Cheryl Alexander, 32, 1269 Myrna St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Tabatha Almanza, 31, 624 Henry St., physical control, $250 fine, three days jail, one year license suspension; Joshua Walters, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Emilio Rodriquez, 29, Wauseon, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Antonio Lacsamana, 73, Lenexa, Kans., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Aaron Webb, 711 Village Lane, wrongful entrustment, $250 fine; Bonnie Parker, 62, 858 Village Lane, red light violation, $50 fine; Timothy Schindler, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mark Yonge, 40, 1581 S. Jackson St., $100 fine; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., permit violation, $25 fine.

Mary Hiler, 51, 21266 Ohio 18, open container, dismissed; physical control, $100 fine, one year license suspension.

John Schuller, 38, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.

Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.

Nathaniel Bludson, 63, 1786 Sherwood Drive, OVI, third offense, $1,000 fine, 30 days jail, two years license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail.

Tracy Scott, 32, 525 Haig St., OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Kody Burlingame, 28, Hicksville, OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one year license suspension; no plate lights, dismissed.

Ruby Elkins, 29, 26660 Elizabeth St., false alarms, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Ronald Carpenter, 41, 10748 Haller St., $375 fine, three days in jail, one year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.

Load comments