Defiance Municipal Court
Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St., appeared via video for arraignment on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm into habitation, a second-degree felony; and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Monday. Bond will continue at $500,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Frericks also was arraigned on a charge of domestic violence. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 21 on that charge.
Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., appeared via video for arraignment on the charge of discharging a firearm into habitation, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Pre-trial hearing set: Rafeal Vasquez II, age and address unavailable, domestic violence, aggravated menacing; Danielle Broussard, 36, Ottawa, driving under suspension; Taylor Davis, 26, Montpelier, two counts of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, OVI, expired plates; Aaron Helland, 27, Bryan, two counts of OVI, lanes of travel; Roslynn Kolagbodi, 51, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Lawrence Marowelli, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, speed; Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave., driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bond: Jamie Hellemn, 26, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Joshua Kimpel, 43, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: Troy Essex, 44, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Benjimen Porter, 35, 30215 New Bavaria Rd., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., 54, $25 fine; Cheryl Alexander, 32, 1269 Myrna St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Tabatha Almanza, 31, 624 Henry St., physical control, $250 fine, three days jail, one year license suspension; Joshua Walters, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Emilio Rodriquez, 29, Wauseon, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Antonio Lacsamana, 73, Lenexa, Kans., no operator’s license, $50 fine; Aaron Webb, 711 Village Lane, wrongful entrustment, $250 fine; Bonnie Parker, 62, 858 Village Lane, red light violation, $50 fine; Timothy Schindler, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mark Yonge, 40, 1581 S. Jackson St., $100 fine; Jon Hornish, 54, 2361 S. Clinton St., permit violation, $25 fine.
Mary Hiler, 51, 21266 Ohio 18, open container, dismissed; physical control, $100 fine, one year license suspension.
John Schuller, 38, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.
Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; failure to register vehicle, dismissed.
Nathaniel Bludson, 63, 1786 Sherwood Drive, OVI, third offense, $1,000 fine, 30 days jail, two years license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail.
Tracy Scott, 32, 525 Haig St., OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Kody Burlingame, 28, Hicksville, OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one year license suspension; no plate lights, dismissed.
Ruby Elkins, 29, 26660 Elizabeth St., false alarms, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Ronald Carpenter, 41, 10748 Haller St., $375 fine, three days in jail, one year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.