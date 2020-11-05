Defiance Municipal Court

Daniel Kent, 43, Shelbyville, Tenn., appeared on charges of failing to register, a third-degree felony. Kent waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Logan Perl, 26, Oakwood, appeared on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; obstructing and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors. Perl waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Perl also appeared on charges of OVI, driving under suspension, continuous lines/lanes and expired plates, those charges were transferred to common pleas court with the felony charges.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Pedro Ramirez Sr., 51, 615 Elbert St., disorderly conduct; Kileigh Pratt, 22, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, speed, driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bond: Justin Johnson, 44, 924 Sunday St., failure to control a dog ($127 fine).

Sentenced: David Perez, 60, 1774 Hopkins St., domestic violence, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Amber Baldwin, 20, 833 Hopkins St., failure to control, $25 fine; Dillon  Long, 22, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Melody Rohdy, 53, 1030 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Seibenick, 69, 2026 S. Mistywood Court, improper turn at an intersection, $25 fine; Brock Landskroener, 22, 201 Wilson St., theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter's alternative course); Michael Schoeff Jr., 23, Lima, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Mikel Burlew, 23, Bryan, entering the highway from a right-of-way, $100 fine; Adante Warren, 25, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 46, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., traffic control device, $100 fine; failure to control, dismissed.

Jason Hughes, 43, Garrett, Ind., open container, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 7 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; failure to control, speed, dismissed.

Kaycee Grant, 23, Hicksville, proving a place for underage consumption, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Tyler Breen, 28, Napoleon, reckless operation, $250 fine, 6 days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, no operator's license, no headlights, dismissed.

Nathan Arend, 21, Hicksville, failure to comply, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended; entering a highway from a right-of-way, $100 fine.

Christopher Davis, 48, Butler, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; fleeing/eluding, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended.

William Tiedman, 32, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Load comments