• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, appeared on the charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. The bond of $50,000 was continued with 10% cash allowance.
Ashtyn Aden, 23, 216 Clinton St., appeared for a preliminary hearing on a domestic violence charge, a fifth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as set at $2,500 with 10% allowed, temporary protection order issued, waiver of extradition in place, no alcohol or drugs.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Nicolas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, criminal trespassing; Debra Joiner, 49, 426 ½ W. High St., OVI; Adriannea McCorkle, 41, Holgate, driving under suspension, turn signal violation; Tyler Reynolds, 32, Napoleon, driving under FRA suspension; Dustin Blake, 21, 26825 Behrens Road, unlawful restraint; Brittany Chon, 29, Sherwood, criminal damaging/endangering, disorderly conduct; James Curry, 33, Holgate, criminal trespassing; Emilio Rodriguez, 29, Wauseon, theft; Jeffrey Cesta, 29, Allen Park, Mich., lanes of travel, distracted driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs/marijuana; Dereck Morrow, 37, Hicksville, OVI-2; Bonnie Parker, 62, 858 Village Lane, red light/turn; Timothy Shindler, 55, Sherwood, driving under suspension/FTA; Matthew Mello, 44, Archbold, two counts of OVI, failure to yield; Henry Guardado, 26, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., traffic control device; Barbara Moore, 55, Sherwood, OVI/refusal, high beams and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. A second count of OVI/refusal was dismissed by request of the state.
Sentenced: Brian Graziani, 47, Bryan, driving under suspension/license forfeiture, $400 fine; Montgomery Kitchenmaster Jr., 40, 736 Summit St., violation of marked lanes, $50 fine; Noah Frisby, 18, Sherwood, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine, no similar violation for one year, no contact with victim; Jennifer Farley, 31, Montpelier, obstructing, $100 fine; Dennis Steele, 211 W. Pinewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Daniel Miller, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $25 fine; Christian Johnson, 23, Mark Center, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension: Ernest Mitchell, 44, 895 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Drake Osmun, 21, Hicksville, OVI, $425 fine, five days jail, one-year license suspension; exhaust violation, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Wyatt Puffinberger, 22, Sherwood, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, open container, dismissed.
Tonya Neuhaus, 50, 5116 Lakeshore Drive, open container, $150 fine; physical control, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension.
Emily Mack, 32, 705 Washington Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine, two days jail, anger management; criminal damaging, dismissed.
Zachary Cooper, 33, 23891 Biderwell Road, two counts of failure to register dogs, $75 fine; two counts of failure to confine dogs, $75 fine.
