Defiance Municipal Court

Crystal Brown, 38, Sherwood, appeared on an unlawful sexual conduct charge, a third-degree felony. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Nikki Swary, 33, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Martha Ramirez, 44, 574 Defiance Crossing, railroad crossing violation; Travis Schoenitz, 31, 616 Hopkins St., driving under suspension; Brandy Embry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., persistent disorderly conduct; Joshua Evans, 38, 534 Degler St., criminal mischief; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., persistent disorderly conduct; Jacob Gallmann, 39, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension; John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave., OVI, no headlights; Noah Hearn, 22, 710 Gibson St., OVI, speed; Alex Jimenez, 24, 1688 Dakota Place, obstructing business, criminal trespassing; Teresita Collins, 44, 418 Franklin St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Robert Shaffer Jr., 56, Oakwood, passing bad checks; Gerald Adams, 62, criminal trespassing; Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield Ave., driving under suspension, signal violation, possessing drug instrument; Trenida Camareno, 42, 26841 Slusser Drive, OVI-3, turn signal violation; Adam Polito, 37, Montpelier, telecommunication harassment; Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, inducing panic, child enticement, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Robert Devaul, 33, domestic violence; Nazmi Shaban, 51, Elk Grove Village, passing a public safety vehicle; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension; Corey Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., driving under suspension, open container; Tyler Smith, 29, 304 Northfield Ave., driving under suspension, no plate light, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: Elizabeth Conley, 45, 234 Grear St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Ryan Humes, 44, 660 Jefferson Ave., failure to control a dog ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).

Sentenced: Nicholas Krontz, 29, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Jade Miller, 19, Bryan, reckless operation, $150 fine; Hunter Scott, 19, Hicksville, reckless operation, $150 fine; Deborah Patterson, 52, Delta, false alarms, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Michael Perez, 1213 Ayersville Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Jacob Gallman, 39, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kathryn Cordle, 42, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeffrey Woods Jr., 37, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Patrick Wolfrum, 48, 27268 Shindler Road, false alarms, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; Morgan Maxwell, 25, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tammy Stecher, 57, 325 Fifth St., care in starting/backing, no fine; James Waldman, 75, 520 Clinton St., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Ramon Alvarez, 62, 1777 S. Clinton St., turn signal violation, $25 fine; Lawrence Lewis, 56, 1826 Baltimore St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Genaro Mendoza-Velazquez, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., expired license, $100 fine; seat belt, $30 fine; speed, dismissed.

Joseph Taliaferro II, 37, Bryan, hit/skip, $250 fine, 10 days jail suspended; violation while being passed, dismissed.

Rick Metz, 55, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $75 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Pamela Graves, 39, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine, driving under suspension, $75 fine.

Caitlin Gordon, 20, Hicksville, underage person, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; obstructing business, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended.

Angela Spencer, 31, 860 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop sign violation, dismissed.

Teresita Collins, 44, 418 Franklin St., failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Christopher Gibson, 34, Fort Wayne, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; three counts of theft, dismissed.

Richard Parsons, 23, 236 Riverdale Drive, obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Adam Furrow, 29, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.

Michelle Rodriguez, 28, Payne, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; expired plates, no fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Benjamin Fields, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

