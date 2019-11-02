• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. His $100,000 bond was continued.
James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, appeared on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Rachel Yonge, 39, 227 Wabash St., seven counts illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits.
Sentenced: Elise Sharp, 33, Hamler, theft, $250 fine, two days jail;
Joshua Howard, 32, Fostoria, impaired alertness while driving a commercial vehicle, $25 fine; lanes of travel, $25 fine; permit violation, $50 fine.
Ann Steffes, 40, 54 Richland St., driving under suspension, $100; expired plates, $25 fine; fictitious plates, costs only.
William Hall II, 44, Waterford, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.