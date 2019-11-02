• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday. His $100,000 bond was continued.

James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, appeared on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Rachel Yonge, 39, 227 Wabash St., seven counts illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits.

Sentenced: Elise Sharp, 33, Hamler, theft, $250 fine, two days jail;

Joshua Howard, 32, Fostoria, impaired alertness while driving a commercial vehicle, $25 fine; lanes of travel, $25 fine; permit violation, $50 fine.

Ann Steffes, 40, 54 Richland St., driving under suspension, $100; expired plates, $25 fine; fictitious plates, costs only.

William Hall II, 44, Waterford, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

