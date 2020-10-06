Defiance Municipal Court
Mark Christian, 36, Continental, appeared on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; possession of chemicals to manufacture drugs, a third-degree felony; and theft, a misdemeanor. Christian waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $200,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Elizabeth Crawford, 53, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a second-degree felony. Crawford waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Lisa Burger, 47, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; Carmel Castillo, 33, 1129 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct; Joshua Villanueva, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Drake Bigger, 19, Hicksville, aggravated robbery, bond set at $20,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Bill Cain, 78, 04566 Carpenter Road, aggravated menacing, bond set at $1,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Christopher Gibson, 34, Fort Wayne, four counts of theft; Savannah Hughes, 23, 236 Corwin St., failure to confine a vicious dog; Richard Parsons, 23, 236 Riverdale Drive, obstructing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Kaden Steele, 18, Antwerp, aggravated robbery.
Forfeiting bonds: Tiffany Cameron, 34, 1478 Terrawenda Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Nathan Skiver, 38, 1558 Standley Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Kevin Norden, 57, 23233 Flory Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Lynda Norden, 56, 23233 Flory Road, disorderly conduct ($159).
Sentenced: Natalie Garcia, 32, 214 Tacoma Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alondo McCoy, 40, 700 Ralston Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; Shelly Szabo, 51, Napoleon, care in starting/backing, $25 fine; April Kent, 42, 611 Henry St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Glenn Hamby, 45, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; Cody Worman, 20, Fort Wayne, underage offenses, 90-days jail suspended; James Wallace, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cesar Machado, 36, 902 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Sean Nelson, 48, 19497 Lockwood Road, theft, $250 fine, 10 days jail; Jessica Northrup, 33, Montpelier, theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Lorinda Johnson-Preston, 29, Three Rivers, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; Elizabeth Jordan, 33, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Jonas Quintero, 34, 1062 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Christopher Whaley, 34, 1118 Ottawa Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine.
Paul Cape, 44, Bryan obstructing business, 90 days jail suspended;abandoning animals, $100 fine, 90 days jail, may not keep companion animals for five years; four counts of cruelty to a companion animal, four counts of abandoning animals, dismissed.
Morgan Boger, 24, Bryan, obstructing business, 90 days jail suspended; cruelty to a companion animal, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended, forfeit all dogs to humane society, may not keep or harbor companion animals for five years; abandoning animals, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; four counts of cruelty to a companion animal, four counts of abandoning animals, dismissed.
Charles Yager, 67, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine, speed, $55 fine.
Jessica Banks, 30, Hicksville, obstructing official business, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; telecommunications harassment, dismissed.
Timothy Gares, 23, 08701 Christy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.
Johnathan Butler, 25, Hicksville, cruelty to animals, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended, forfeit dogs to the humane society; cruelty to animals, dismissed.
Chuck Dunderman, 58, Mark Center, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, one-year license suspended; speed, dismissed.
Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 10-days jail suspended; expired registration, dismissed.
Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, open container in a motor vehicle, dismissed; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; signal violation, dismissed.
Katarina Rivera, 19, Houston, Texas, underage person, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; obstructing, disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Shaley Ben-Moshe, 29, 870 Mckinley St., animal at large, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
