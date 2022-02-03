Defiance Municipal Court
Ricardo Watson, 35, 412 Osceola Ave., was arraigned on the charge of tampering evidence, a third-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Albert Luellen, 35, 902 Latty St., was arraigned on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and felony domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing on the charges, and the cases were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, was arraigned on the charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of OVI, stop sign, failure to control, speed and highlights.
Gallant was sentenced in Defiance Municipal Court on three misdemeanor charges. Those were: obstructing, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; possession of drug instrument, $750 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, $750 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.
Dustin Gonzalez, 35, Hicksville, was arraigned on charges of felony domestic violence and abduction, both third degree felonies. He waived the preliminary hearings, and the cases were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond is set at $100,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Christopher Butler, 38, 242 Corwin St., obstructing, OVI; Tomas Walters, 26, 742 Deerwood Drive, obstructing official business, OVI, driving without operator license, physical control; Jewell Parcher, 29, 534 Degler St., OVI, speed; Jacob Leach, 47, 754 Chippewa Drive, driving under suspension, plates, shifting load; Chelsea Mason, 31, 29015 Steinmaier Road, driving under suspension.
Bond forfeited: Cody Butler, 24, Toledo, possession of marijuana ($250 bond).
Sentenced:
Sanjuanita Rocha, 54, Toledo, OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year operator license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; turn signal violation, case dismissed.
Darius Peterson, 31, Ney, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jeffrey Ullinskey, 60, 1939 E. Second St., criminal trespass, $150 fine suspended, 30 days jail/26 suspended, no similar violation for two years; criminal trespass, $100 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; disorderly conduct, dismissed with costs.
James Drufke, 34, Pickerington, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, operator license suspended for one year, no similar violation for one year; possession of marijuana, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year, contraband remanded to arresting agency; no safety belt, $30 fine; speed and lanes of travel, both costs only.
Matthew Washler, 35, 1600 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Cody Butler, 24, Toledo, criminal damaging/endangering, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation nor contact with victim for one year, obey post-conviction no contact order, $152.06 restitution to victim; Zachary Strouse, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., domestic violence, case dismissed due to special conditions; Audreanna Kates, 32, Ney, disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, no similar violation nor contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order, assessment for women who use force; Nina Roberts, 40, 1331 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; Arthur Bradford, $30, 2127 Baltimore Road, safety belt, $30 fine; Kimberly Roberts, 41, Van Wert, assured clear distance, $40 fine; Vincent Konoff, 27, Cecil, failure to control, $25 fine; Michael Sobieck, 64, 508 Carpenter Road, u-turn prohibit, $40 fine; Danny Smith, 70, 1219 Tuendawie Drive, expired plates, $40 fine.
