Defiance Municipal Court

Forfeiting bonds: Aubrey Breininger, 23, Bryan, failure to yield at stop sign ($125); Michael Girlie, 30, 22410 Bowman Road, failure to confine dog ($150).

Pretrial hearings set: Daniel Rubio, 29, 615 Dakota St., protection order violation; Christopher Mendez, 31, Hicksville, passing school bus; Derrick Pettit, 32, Cecil, OVI, violation marked lanes; Joseph Rakes, 38, 221 Hopkins St., criminal mischief, two counts attempt to commit an offense, eight counts of theft; Alfred Montez, 51, 895 Sunday St., OVI, driving under suspension; resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct with intoxication.

Sentenced:

Melvin McCoy, 39, 635 Emmett St., violating temporary protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/175 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, follow terms of protection order; violating temporary protection order, dismissed.

Casey Moore, 32, Findlay, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days in jail/89 days suspended, no similar violation along with reporting probation and no contact with victim, all for three years; Kalani Urbina, 20, Toledo, driving without a licensed driver, $75 fine; Alan Carter Jr. 39, 2162 Baltimore Avenue, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Megan Hanes, 32, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Danyle Avery, 31, 530 Euclid Ave., failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

