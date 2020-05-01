Defiance Municipal Court

Axle Roark, 30, appeared on burglary charges, a fourth-degree felony. Roark waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Jessica Carroll, 26, 1963 Jefferson Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing; Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., menacing by stalking, bond set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Sentenced: Aaron Parker, 38, Napoleon, theft by deception, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Jimmy Dennis, 51, Montpelier, persistent disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Lawrence Marowelli, 33, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

Rick Metz, 54, Hicksville, possession of drugs, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Load comments