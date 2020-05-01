Defiance Municipal Court
Axle Roark, 30, appeared on burglary charges, a fourth-degree felony. Roark waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Jessica Carroll, 26, 1963 Jefferson Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing; Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., menacing by stalking, bond set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Sentenced: Aaron Parker, 38, Napoleon, theft by deception, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Jimmy Dennis, 51, Montpelier, persistent disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Lawrence Marowelli, 33, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Rick Metz, 54, Hicksville, possession of drugs, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.