Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Anthony Garcia Jr., 35, 1000 Riverside Ave., OVI-2, reckless operation; Andrew Hess, 28, 121 Ponderosa Pine, OVI; Roger Gerlach, 43, 1557 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: Kenneth Smith, 62, 2120 Westwood Drive, animal at large, $134.
Sentenced: Kelly Jones, 32, 17848 Ohio 15, falsification, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Cheryl Rickels, 60, Holgate, attempt to commit an offense, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended;
Connor Gray, 24, Wauseon, reckless operation, $50 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; open container, $150 fine.
