Defiance Municipal Court
Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore Road, appeared via video on the charge of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. Estrada waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance. Misdemeanor cases of driving under suspension and speed are pending.
Alexandrea Taylor, 26, Ypsilanti, Mich., appeared via video on the charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Taylor waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and violation of marked lanes. The bond of $25,000 with 10% allowed was continued.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing:
Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 295 Blanchard Drive, appeared on the charge of violating a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 with 10% allowance.
Joshua Foster, 36, 14663 Dohoney Road, appeared on the charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was modified to $2,500 with 10% allowed, and no contact with Stefano’s.
Kati Stahl, 23, Continental, OVI, speed; Joshua Wachtman, 42, 403 Seneca St., OVI; Patricia Nafziger, 68, 1602 East Second St., OVI, drug abuse; Maria Macias, 59, 1920 Buckingham Court, no operator’s license; Patricia Vance, 46, 352 East Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension; Jorge Carcamo, 29, homeless, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Jason Muntz, 42, Toledo, aggravated menacing, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, OVI, no operator license; Joseph Davis, 36, 23348 Nagel Road, OVI, speed; Cheyenne Bradford, 25, 222 Jackson Ave., OVI, violation of continuous line/lanes; Kaven Eaton, 28, 4357 Carpenter Road, OVI; Thomas Wieland, 33, 306 Aspen Terrace, OVI; Danielle Kelleher, 47, Bryan, domestic violence; Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler St., driving under suspension; Robby Middleton, 55, 615 Village Lane, OVI, driving under suspension, failure to control, open container.
Forfeiting bonds:
Russell Grimes, 44, 17569 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct ($159); Rigoberto Villa, 22, Lehigh Acres, Fla., possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced:
Addison Hollstein, 22, West Unity, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jailed/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, speed, no seat belt, all dismissed.
Everett Dickerson, 61, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 suspended, no similar violation for two years, no contact with victim and obey post-conviction no contact order for two years, substance abuse/mental health assessment; violation of protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years, no contact with victim and obey post-conviction no contact order for two years, substance abuse/mental health assessment; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Jose Concepcion, 46, Napoleon, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation for two years, stay off the premises of Walmart and/or Meijer for two years, restitution of $54.82 to Walmart, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of jail; theft, dismissed.
Rafael Moreno, 20, 631 Moss St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; driving without a license, drug abuse, dismissed.
Crystal Gehring, 38, 19440 County Road 1021, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; continuous line/lanes violation, suspended.
Jose Arreguin, 70, 14587 Williams Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; speed, dismissed.
Karen Root, 56, 1051 Ralston Ave., reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program for two years; turn signal violation, no seat belt, dismissed.
Tyler Albright, 25, 19772 Ohio 11, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year licenses suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; OVI, marked lanes violation, dismissed.
Steven Dusseau, 36, 8683 Christy Road, theft/Walmart, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation and stay off the premises of Walmart for two years, shoplifter alternative program in lieu of jail; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jonathan Kellogg, 41, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, $25 fine.
Terry Kent, 28, Canton, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Douglas McMillen, 64, 20100 Buckskin Road, domestic violation, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/171 suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order, assessment for anger management/mental health, temporary protection order dissolved; violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order imposed; disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, violation of protection order, all dismissed.
Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; speed, dismissed.
Steven Bostic, 40, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension (2), $100 fine; failure to control, no fine; no seat belt, no fine.
Tracy Grim, 50, 15074 Fullmer Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/28 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer intervention program; Amanda Recollect, 41, 403 Seneca St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Lovepreet Brar, 22, Georgetown, Ontario, passing a public service vehicle, $75 fine; Joel Wulff, 34, 18548 Schubert Road, driving on a closed road, $25 fine; Ricky Fuller, 64, Ney, falsification, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; violation of continuous line/lanes, $25 fine; Shawna Strezinski, 51, Bryan, assured clear distance, $25 fine; Frances Florence, 83, 28875 Ohio 281, failure to yield the right of way, $25 fine; Eli McLaughlin, 22, 1704 East Second St., no operator license, $100 fine; Shawndell Adams, 19, Cleveland, drug abuse, $150 fine; Michael Elders, 35, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zachary Coli, 18, 1713 Ralvan Drive, no operator license, headlight at night.
