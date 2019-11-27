Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: Katherine Lucas, 35, 07640 Ohio 15, theft; Jose Roque III, 48, 1939 E. Second St., criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, domestic violence, criminal trespassing; Taneesha Stuckey, 30, Bryan, OVI, speed; Gary Szabo, 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, aggravated menacing; Rusty Runnells, 28, Ney, driving under suspension.

Sentenced: Charles Comb, 44, Paulding, fictitious plates, $50 fine; Christina Ford, 820 Ottawa Ave., failure to control, $25 fine; Christopher Whaley, 1118 Ottawa Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine.

