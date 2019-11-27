Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: Katherine Lucas, 35, 07640 Ohio 15, theft; Jose Roque III, 48, 1939 E. Second St., criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, domestic violence, criminal trespassing; Taneesha Stuckey, 30, Bryan, OVI, speed; Gary Szabo, 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, aggravated menacing; Rusty Runnells, 28, Ney, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Charles Comb, 44, Paulding, fictitious plates, $50 fine; Christina Ford, 820 Ottawa Ave., failure to control, $25 fine; Christopher Whaley, 1118 Ottawa Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.