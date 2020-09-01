• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Jason George, 36, Hicksville, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice out of DeKalb County, Ind. George waived extradition to Dekalb County and was immediately made available for pickup to the Indiana authorities.
Robert Sanchez, 44, 1501 E. Second St., appeared on a felony charge of aggravated robbery and misdemeanor charges of OVI, obstructing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Sanchez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court and each misdemeanor charge was transferred to common pleas with the felony charge.
Joseph Robinson, 38, 743 Deerwood Drive, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of domestic violence. Robinson waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Ruth Pardi Mohr, 57, 17372 Highland Center Road, domestic violence; Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 46, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., failure to yield; Narinderjit Singh, 27, Bakersfield, violation of marked lanes; Nathan Arend, 20, Hicksville, prohibition ATV, failure to comply with an officer; Mikel Burlew, 23, Bryan, prohibition ATV; Caitlin Gordon, 20, Hicksville, underage person, obstructing business; Kaycee Grant, 23, Hicksville, underage person, disorderly conduct; Lacy Harter, 28, 530 Degler St., driving under suspension, speed, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Flaviano Lorenzo, 21, Harlan, Ind., no operator's license, failure to yield; Joseph Taliaferro II, 37, Bryan, hit-and-skip, improper passing; Clint Doan, 61, 17041 Gipe Road, OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, failure to control, possession of drug paraphernalia; Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Patrick Brennan, 61, 10686 Haller Road, failure to confine a dog; Natalie Merriman, 56, 22868 Bowman Road, disorderly conduct; Brianna Ward, 31, 1209 Ottawa Ave., criminal trespassing; Justin Ward, 39, criminal trespassing.
Forfeiting bonds: Austin Laney, 26, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Hayley Leatherman, 27, 1456 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($159); Emily McMichael, 20, 408 Seneca St., disorderly conduct ($159); Sean McMichael, 26, Latty, disorderly conduct ($159); Bradley Whitlock, 25, Stryker, open container ($250).
Dismissed; Joseph Taliaferro II, 37, Bryan, improper passing.
Sentenced: Jasmine Govin, failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Andrea Rodriguez, 50, 933 Asa St., improper turn, $25 fine; Misty Mattern, 44, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail; Robert Vaughn, 38, 520 Grover St., domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Adam Ramon, 41, 879 Summit St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Shelby Carlisle, 29, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Casey Wolff, 40, 1699 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, no fine; Tyhana Wolff, 19, Continental, disorderly conduct, no fine; Martha Gordon, 39, 204 Osceola Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; James Fisher, 26, Ney, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Eric Harper, 52, 27706 Nagel Road, menacing by stalking, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Billy Buriel, 42, 2 Mirival Lane, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Jackson Rey, 18, 1221 Ayersville Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine.
Angelina Marroquin, 44, 419 Franklin Ave., drug abuse of less than 100 grams, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; expired plates, dismissed.
Lisa Flores, 49, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); driving on the sidewalk, dismissed.
Andrea Bittinger, 38, Ney, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Bradley Bodenbender, 27, Bryan, OVI-2, dismissed; driving under suspension, $25 fine, 3 days jail; unsafe approach of an emergency vehicle, $100 fine.
Tony Bowen, 21, 1373 Moll Ave., arson, dismissed; theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail.
Margarita Lezdema, 47, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; traffic control device, $25 fine.
Ruth Shetler, 26, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $55 fine.
Peter Santos, 49, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; speed, $65 fine.
Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine suspended; driving under suspension, $1,000 fine suspended.
Steven Fitch, 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 90 days jail; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Brianna Ward, 31, 636 Summit St., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, 10 days jail suspended.
Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, dismissed; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine.
Justin Ward, 29, 636 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; confining a dangerous dog, dismissed; theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, 10-days jail suspended.
Cory Owens, 37, Lima, domestic violence by menacing, dismissed; illegal restraint, $100 fine, 1 day jail.
Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, obstructing, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; resisting arrest, possession of drug instruments, driving under suspension, possession of drug instruments, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.
Nichole Kelley, 41, 17569 Ohio 18, failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
