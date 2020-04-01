Defiance Municipal Court

Luther Vance I, 53, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and carrying a conceal weapon. Vance waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Patsy Ankney, 49, Ney, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Charles Osburn III, 19, West Unity, theft; Alexander Salaz, 29, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Krystal Fuentes, 34, Van Wert, theft.

