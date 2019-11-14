Defiance Municipal Court

Luke Daemens, 21, 620 Seneca St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was to continue as set.

Kayla Hahn, 21, Lyons, appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was to continue as set.

Pre-trial hearing set: Brittany Chupurdy, 30, 1115 Hopkins St., persistent disorderly conduct; Elijah Miller, 39, Findlay, OVI, violation of marked lanes, high beams.

Sentenced: Timothy Wilson, 63, 13830 Fruit Ridge Road, public indecency, $100 fine; Lakesha Young, 26, 1033 Riverside Ave., assault, $250 fine, five days jail; Juan Cardenas, 26, Naperville, Ill., possession of drug instruments, six days jail, contraband remanded; Franklin Gray, 56, Montpelier, failure to pay income tax, costs only.

Jakob Schoenauer, 21, Bryan, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, contraband remanded; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; possession of marijuana, violation of marked lanes, no brake lights, dismissed.

Tina Calvin, 53, Butler, Ind., OVI (second violation), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

William Matos, 42, Fort Wayne, possession of drug instrument, six days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Christian Garza, 23, Cecil, OVI (second violation), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail to be served concurrently; violation marked lanes, dismissed.

Nathan Gilbert, 24, 803 Jefferson Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, driving upon sidewalk, failure to display plates, dismissed.

