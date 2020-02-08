• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Santos Alvarado, 21, no permanent address, possession of drug instruments, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Tevin Craig, 20, Allen Park, Mich., OVI, speed, possession of marijuana; Justin Hahn, 33, Adrian, Mich., aggravated possession of drugs, bond to continue as set at $2,500 with 10% cash allowance; Toma Swiney, 45, 818 Nicholas St., carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, bond set at $5,000; Lawrence Marowelli, 33, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Dustin Rensberger, 31, Ney, obstructing an intersection; Ryan Sheffer, 28, Portland, hit and skip, assured cleared distance; Kristina Hoffman, 41, 1018 Baltimore Road, OVI-3; Taylor Galford, 26, Pioneer, theft.
Forfeiting bonds, Hannah Sulser, 21, 06610 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct, $161.
Sentenced: Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mia Wukotich, 23, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Sonny Olivo, 27, Leipsic, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; David Merriman, 40, OVI, $375 fine, 5 days jail, one-year license suspension; Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Jeremy Weber, 37, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Steve Branham, 36, Oakwood, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, dismissed.
Nathaniel Ray, 23, 1876 Maumee Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; leaving the scene, dismissed.
Jonathan Delarber, 34, Hamler, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; telecommunication harassment, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended.
Jacob Bailey, 19, Wauseon, failure to yield, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Dylan Lloyd, 27, 17367 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, expired plates, no fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
James Coyne, 21, 19843 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $100 fine, turn signal violation, no fine.
