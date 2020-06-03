• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings: Keith Marty, 64, 21885 Bowman road, domestic violence, menacing by stalking; Marcia McMillen, 68, 1100 Wilhelm St., OVI-1, signal lights;

Sentenced: Phillip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 7-days jail; Katrina Randles, 28, Toledo, possession of drugs, $150 fine;

Jason Oney, 44, Hicksville, aggravated trespassing, $150 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; resisting arrest, $250 fine suspended, one day jail; menacing, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

Natoshia Miller, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, dismissed; no seat belt, $30 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine; driving under suspension, guilty.

Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., felonious assault, dismissed; felonious assault, dismissed.

