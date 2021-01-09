Defiance Municipal Court
Michael Jordan, 38, Lagrange, Ind., appeared on aggravated possession of drug charge, a second-degree felony. Jordan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $75,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., appeared on an aggravated possession of drug charge, a second-degree felony. Warrix waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $75,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Braden Serres, 18, 23402 Flory Road, unlawful sex with a minor; Valeria Moats, 33, Montpelier, disorderly conduct; Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., felony OVI, speed; Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road, OVI, failure to control, no seat belt.
Demetruis Thomas, 19, Inkster, Mich., domestic violence, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Sharon Grond, 56, 109 Widmer St., driving under suspension, fictitious registration; driving under suspension; Brian Merritt, 20, Payne, driving under suspension, speed.
John Schuller, 39, Fayette, driving under suspension; Luella Travis, 48, Napoleon, OVI-2; Douglas McMillen, 63, 20100 Buckskin Road, falsification.
Forfeiting bonds: Derek Smith, 22, 1113 Hopkins St., failure to control a dog ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).
Sentenced: Benita Hernandez, 37, 619 Jefferson Ave., wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Eriq Taylor, 19, 710 Elbert St., theft, $25 fine, 2 days jail; Raquel Thomas, 19, 710 Elbert St., theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Arthur Bradford, 27, 23472 Nagel Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Jason Dufresne, 1183 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Caleb Bell, 30, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Brianna Ward, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Isaac Barry, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rayshawn Maulsby, 34, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jerry Sweaney, 58, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, possession of drugs, $150 fine; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; speed, dismissed.
Tyler Daly, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, dismissed; fictitious plates, $50 fine.
Chelsea Bok, 29, 311 Aspen Terrace Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Jeffery Messer, 33, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $50 fine.
Dmahjia Williams, 19, 1240 Magnolia St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., felony OVI, speed, dismissed.
Javier Estrada, 38, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, driving under suspension, dismissed; following too close, $25 fine.
Kalvin McGlown, 30, Toledo, theft, $250 fine, 4 days jail; drug abuse, no fine.
DeAngelo Mathis, 24, Toledo, theft, $250 fine, 4 days jail; obstructing, $100 fine.
Holly Ortiz, 47, 2056 Buckingham Court, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail; domestic violence, dismissed; theft, dismissed.
Dylan Richman, 23, 605 Village Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Francisco Hernandez, 18, 619 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Kraig Hornung, 33, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.