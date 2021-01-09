Defiance Municipal Court

Michael Jordan, 38, Lagrange, Ind., appeared on aggravated possession of drug charge, a second-degree felony. Jordan waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $75,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., appeared on an aggravated possession of drug charge, a second-degree felony. Warrix waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $75,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Braden Serres, 18, 23402 Flory Road, unlawful sex with a minor; Valeria Moats, 33, Montpelier, disorderly conduct; Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., felony OVI, speed; Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road, OVI, failure to control, no seat belt.

Demetruis Thomas, 19, Inkster, Mich., domestic violence, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Sharon Grond, 56, 109 Widmer St., driving under suspension, fictitious registration; driving under suspension; Brian Merritt, 20, Payne, driving under suspension, speed.

John Schuller, 39, Fayette, driving under suspension; Luella Travis, 48, Napoleon, OVI-2; Douglas McMillen, 63, 20100 Buckskin Road, falsification.

Forfeiting bonds: Derek Smith, 22, 1113 Hopkins St., failure to control a dog ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).

Sentenced: Benita Hernandez, 37, 619 Jefferson Ave., wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Eriq Taylor, 19, 710 Elbert St., theft, $25 fine, 2 days jail; Raquel Thomas, 19, 710 Elbert St., theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Arthur Bradford, 27, 23472 Nagel Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Jason Dufresne, 1183 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended; Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Caleb Bell, 30, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Brianna Ward, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Isaac Barry, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rayshawn Maulsby, 34, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jerry Sweaney, 58, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, possession of drugs, $150 fine; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; speed, dismissed.

Tyler Daly, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, dismissed; fictitious plates, $50 fine.

Chelsea Bok, 29, 311 Aspen Terrace Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

Jeffery Messer, 33, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $50 fine.

Dmahjia Williams, 19, 1240 Magnolia St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $75 fine.

Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., felony OVI, speed, dismissed.

Javier Estrada, 38, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, driving under suspension, dismissed; following too close, $25 fine.

Kalvin McGlown, 30, Toledo, theft, $250 fine, 4 days jail; drug abuse, no fine.

DeAngelo Mathis, 24, Toledo, theft, $250 fine, 4 days jail; obstructing, $100 fine.

Holly Ortiz, 47, 2056 Buckingham Court, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail; domestic violence, dismissed; theft, dismissed.

Dylan Richman, 23, 605 Village Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.

Francisco Hernandez, 18, 619 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Kraig Hornung, 33, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

