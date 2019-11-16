• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Second St., waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. His case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Kayla Hahn, 21, Lyons, appeared on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and an attorney was appointed.
Stuart Owens Jr., 35, Hicksville, appeared on charges of drug possession (cocaine), a fifth-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; violation of temporary protection order and OVI, both first-degree misdemeanors; possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and drug abuse, a minor misdemeanor. His case was continued to today and bond was to continue as set.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Roxanne Solis, 30, 501 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension, failure to control; Robert Baker, 30, Hicksville, theft, criminal mischief; Colton Stringer, 34, Archbold, open container, OVI, failure to control, expired plates; Martha Carpenter, 56, Continental, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Breanne Klatt, 25, Bryan, speed.
Forfeiting bond: Sherri Dalton, 45, 09020 Christy Road, failure to confine a dog, $127.
Sentenced: Ernest Hall, 56, Auburn, Ind., possession of marijuana/drugs, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Wayne Barrett, 63, 314 Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Laura Shock, 35, 610 Pearl St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Andrew Willis, 25, Hicksville, expired operator's license, costs only; speed, $50 fine.
Brendan Fronk, 20, 20337 Schick Road, OVI, $375 fine, six days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, underage consumption, costs only.
Timothy Grunden, 20, 629 Dakota Place, driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light/turn, $25 fine.
Roxanne Middleton, 59, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $50 fine, failure to control, costs only.
