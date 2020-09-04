Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearings: Bill Cain, 78, 04566 Carpenter Road, criminal trespassing, bond set at $1,500 with a 10% cash allowance; Joshua Timbers, 33, 807 Harrison Ave., OVI, speed, OVI, driving under suspension; Chuck Dunderman, 58, Mark Center, OVI, speed; Savannah Zickefoose, 21, 21932 County Road 10, driving under suspension; Deborah Patterson, 52, Delta, false alarms; Michelle Thackers, 53, 210 Ruthann Drive, theft; Shane Starr, 34, Napoleon, disorderly conduct; Jacy Barnwell, 28, 1726 Durango Drive, temporary protection order violation, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Allan Froelich Jr., 28, 530 Degler St., domestic violence, bond set at $10,000 with no cash allowance; Adam Wright, 22, Cloverdale, display of plates; Clint Boundy, 39, 14174 Road 171, disorderly conduct; Tyler Danberry, 30, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Robert Shaffer Jr., 56, 628 Tiedeman Ave., passing bad check; Dora Swary, 52, 14057 Ohio 111, aggravated menacing; John Phillips, 30, 29015 Steinmaier Road, failure to confine a dog.

Forfeiting bonds: Gregory Sherrow, 47, 05375 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct ($159); Sherri Dalton, 46, 09020 Christy Road, failure to confine a dog ($200), failure to confine a dog ($105).

Dismissed: Dustin Cozad, 32, Ohio City, driving under suspension; Jessica Flores, 28, Sherwood, driving under suspension.

Sentenced: Jacob Hoag, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dawn Relyea, 56, 238 Gray St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine;William Yates, 50, Napoleon, driving under suspension, no fine; Michael Wroblewski, 55, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jose Concepcion, 45, 830 Hopkins St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Benjamen Varner, 32, 19497 Lockwood Road, wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; Peggy Cereghin, 59, 1512 Mayo Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Patrick Bell, 52, Hicksville, no motorcycle endorsement, $25 fine; Michael Davis, 52, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., obstructing justice, $100 fine, 90 days jail; Cortney Hackney, 28, 21325 Kammeyer Road, continuous line/lanes, $25 fine; Paul Lytle, 38, Holiday City, driving under suspension, no fine.

Joseph Black, 48, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail.

Robyn Cooper, 43, 1015 W. High St., driving under suspension, dismissed; red light, $25 fine.

Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., endangering children, OVI-2, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Jacob Hicks, 31, 19497 Lockwood Road, no operator's license, $100 fine; no tail lights, no fine.

Gavin Schilt, 22, 1014 Sunday St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights, no fine.

Alexus Civils, 24, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Seth Altaffer, 22, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Kreg Markins, 31, Napoleon, false information, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Jacob Phlipot, 25, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 1 day jail.

Load comments