• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings: Eric Grossman, 38, McClure, OVI, driving under suspension, possession of drug instruments; Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney, conceal and carry weapon, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, bond set at $10,000 with 10% cash allowance; Richard Guilford, 68, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Robby Middleton, 53, 844 N. Clinton St., physical control; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., open burning

Sentenced: Robert Engle, 32, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Jesus Ramirez-Perez, 25, 38 College Drive, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Billy Downs, 45, Edgerton, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Sandra Swinkey, 30, 504 Haig St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., domestic violence, dismissed; Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended;

Aldo Hernandez, 32, Edgerton, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Keith Marty, 64, 21885 Bowman Road, domestic violence, dismissed; menacing by staling, $100 fine, 2-days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended.

Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., conceal carry weapon, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail.

Omar Terrazas, 18, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.

