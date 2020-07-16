• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings: Eric Grossman, 38, McClure, OVI, driving under suspension, possession of drug instruments; Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney, conceal and carry weapon, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, bond set at $10,000 with 10% cash allowance; Richard Guilford, 68, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Robby Middleton, 53, 844 N. Clinton St., physical control; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., open burning
Sentenced: Robert Engle, 32, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Jesus Ramirez-Perez, 25, 38 College Drive, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Billy Downs, 45, Edgerton, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Sandra Swinkey, 30, 504 Haig St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; Gary Szabo, 50, 1057 Valley Forge Drive, criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., domestic violence, dismissed; Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended;
Aldo Hernandez, 32, Edgerton, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Keith Marty, 64, 21885 Bowman Road, domestic violence, dismissed; menacing by staling, $100 fine, 2-days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended.
Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., conceal carry weapon, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail.
Omar Terrazas, 18, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.