Defiance Municipal Court

Jill Hartman, 26, Antwerp, appeared on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. She waived extradition to Steuben County, Ind., and was made immediately available for release to Steuben County authorities.

Devin March, 19, 06909 Ohio 66, appeared on a charge of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor; and speed. His case was set for trial on Thursday.

Sentenced: Robin Stenger, 41, Wauseon, possession of drug instruments, $600 fine, three days jail, contraband destroyed; Jackson Strubing, 34, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $200 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Rebecca Guinn, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension, $125 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, assault, $100 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $250 fine; aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

