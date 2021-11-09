Defiance Municipal Court
Toby Walters Jr., 24, Sherwood, appeared via video on a charge of minor nudity, a second degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was modified from $150,000 to $15,000 with 10% allowed.
Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, appeared via video on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. She waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with the misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was modified from $25,000 to $2,500 with 10% allowed.
Robert Ferdinandsen, 38, Findlay, appeared for a preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of cocaine. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Ferdinandsen’s own recognizance bond was continued.
Cases set for pre-trial: Mark Varner, 46, 503 Corwin St., domestic violence; John Hess, 77, 2429 William A Diehl Blvd., right of way at intersection; Mary Chapman, 59, Ney, obstructing official business; Joe Suarez, 38, Oakwood, two counts theft; Emily Rosa, 39, 615 Downs St., no operator license, driving under suspension; John Budd, 35, Continental, domestic violence; Damian Flores-McCloud, 18, 1514 Westgate Drive, domestic violence; Jonathan Shaffer, 37, 1936 Edgewood Drive, domestic violence; Justin Travis, 33, Malinta, protection order violation; James Batoha, 62, 1765 Maumee Drive, OVI, lanes of travel; Matthew Hughes, 25, Bloomfield Hills, assured clear distance; Sheldon Lucas, 28, Bluffton, OVI; Alan Waterfield III, 47, 737 Summit St., OVI, no tail lights, endangering children (OVI); Justine Cassidy, 28, 700 Kaiser Road, wrong plate.
Bonds forfeited: Japheth Esparza, 19, 610 Dakota Place, possession of marijuana ($275); possession of marijuana/drug ($259).
Bryanna Perez, 27, 133 Wabash Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Wendy Tillery, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, failure to register dog ($125).
Sentenced:
Amanda Mullins, 38, 435 Carter Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program; violation of marked lanes, costs only.
Jayce Keirsey, 33, 741 Jackson Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program; turn signal violation, costs only.
Ashley Grond, 35, Bryan, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, restitution of $124.31 to Walmart, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for five years; theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, restitution of $173.50, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for five years.
Caleb Tenwalde, 31, County Road 10, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; expired registration, driving under suspension, both dismissed.
Brittany Marroquin, 29, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; assured clear distance, dismissed.
Juan Urbina, 58, Round Rock, Texas, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; no taillights, dismissed.
Kevin Sobie, 44, Mesa, Ariz., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; following too closely, dismissed.
Brittany Oneill, 21, 1939 E. Second St., wrongful entrustment, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Noah Svanberg, 20, Grand Rapids, criminal mischief, $100 fine; underage person, $150 fine, complete treatment.
Nicholas Martinez, 25, 1803 Elmwood Drive, expired operator license, dismissed with costs; right of way at intersection, $25 fine.
Ynikka Griffin-Smith, 44, Toledo, driving under suspension, $50 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Tyler Skiver, 28, Kalida, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jessica Wykoff, 31, 8298 Ohio 15, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victims for two years, obey post conviction no contact order; Fay Rowe, 21, 15119 Maumee St., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Matthew Hahn, 33, Mark Center, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; Austin Phillips, 40, 14029 Karnes Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, $30 days jail/29 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program; Kenneth Marckel, 58, 12688 Wolf Road, domestic violence, $500 fine/$250 fine suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, anger management assessment; Eli McGlaughlin, 22, 1704 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violation for one year; Larry Bell III, 23, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
John Taquino, 46, 1113 Emory St., assured clear distance, costs only; Jerry Tipton Jr., 59, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, leaving scene of accident, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, six month license suspension; Randy Gallardo, 57, 741 Indian Bridge Lane, theft, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years, restitution of $107.73 to Walmart, shoplifter alternative course; Randy Kesler, 51, 25980 Bowman Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine; James Wright, 53, Grover Hill, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; Christopher Martinico, 48, 454 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Benjamin Estel, 21, 608 Holgate Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zurich Oden, 35, Detroit, Mich., no operator license, $83 fine;
