• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Agapito Molina, 60, 605 Riverside Ave., appeared on a charge of fugitive from justice. His case was continued to today and he was held without bond.

Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., appeared on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal damaging, a misdemeanor; driving under suspension, a misdemeanor; and tail lights required, a misdemeanor. His case was continued to today and bond was set at $100,000.

Pre-trial hearing set: Natalie Babcock, 27, 28554 Hoffman Road, driving under suspension; Rusty Runnells, 28, Ney, driving under suspension; Samuel Flores, 20, 1053 Hotel Drive, driving under suspension, no tail lights; Gabriel Mansfield, 29, Napoleon, OVI (second offense), parking on road; Zachary Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., theft; Donna Diaz-Long, 60, 700 Kiser Road, criminal trespassing.

Forfeiting bonds: Victoria Bowers, 35, 1556 Terrawenda Drive, failure to apply for dog license, $125; failure to confine dog, $55; Tanner Branham, 25, 1584 Terrawenda Drive, two counts failure to apply for dog license, $125 first count, $55 second count, two counts failure to confine dog, $55 each count.

Sentenced: Gilbert Fonseca, 57, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Anthony Stuckey, 35, 825 W. High St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Jermaine Livingston, 18, Napoleon, theft, $200 fine; Christopher Combs, 30, Hicksville, failure to apply for dog license.

Kyle Schroeder, 21, Pioneer, OVI, $400 fine; one-way traffic (second offense), $50 fine.

Joshua Grubb, 29, Cecil, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; speed, $50 fine.

