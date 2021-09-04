Defiance Municipal Court

Jacob Stevens, 25, Hicksville, was arraigned in a video hearing as a fugitive from justice warrant out of Allen County, Ind., Superior Court. He waived extradition to Allen County, Ind.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Alejandro Acevedo, 23, 608 Dakota Place, aggravated menacing, endangering children; Kenneth Marckel, 58, 12688 Wolf Road, domestic violence; Alfred Montez, 51, 895 Sunday St., persistent disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Forfeiting bonds: Lisa Eberly, 30, 630 Sierra Way, possession of marijuana, ($259); Whitney Rodriguez, 19 Deville Drive, no dog license ($150), failure to confine dog ($55).

Sentenced:

Julian Stimage, 35, Blacklick, Ohio, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year licenses suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine/$150 suspended, contraband destroyed; drug abuse, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; speed, $45 fine.

Dustin Chavis, 26, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Chelsea Dangler, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Romerol Lawrence, 52, 35 Main St., open container, $150 fine suspended; disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine.

Natalie McCoy, 33, 763 Harrison Ave., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days in jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days in jail; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both dismissed, contraband remanded to custody of the arresting agency; speed, dismissed.

Lisa Trumbull, 49, North Baltimore, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days in jail/178 suspended, restitution $147.95, no similar violation and stay off Meijer premises for 5 years, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of 2 days in jail.

Bailey Slusser, 40, 35 Main St., disorderly conduct amended from assault, $100 fine; Kelly Jones, 1000 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct/public intoxication, $50 fine; Katie Wallischeck, 31, 503 Corwin St., OVI refusal, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of 3 days in jail; Rodolfo Sierra, 68, 656 Clinton St., traffic control device, $25 fine; Derek Guerra, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 suspended, one year license 3

Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation and stay off Walmart premises for two years, shoplifter alternative course in lieu of 2 days in jail; Christopher Tinsley, 25, Wauseon, criminal trespassing, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Levi Harrison III, 54, 1391 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension-OL forfeiture, $100 fine; Julius Pineiro, 21, Waterloo, Ind., theft, $500 fine/$400 dismissed, 180 days in jail suspended, 3 years reporting probation, $265 restitution to the Defiance County Garage with co-defendant; tampering with control device, dismissed.

Bruce Thomas, 65, assured clear distance, $25 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed; Joshua Walters, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, $100 fine; Lisa Burger, 48, Bryan, driving under suspension-OVI, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended; Garth Fout, 57, 18622 SR 15, animal at large, $75 fine; Christina Soto, 43, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine dog – second offense, $75 fine.

