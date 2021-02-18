Defiance Municipal Court
Ryan Gibbs, 36, 62 Charnel St., appeared on charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and a charge of violating a temporary protection order, a third-degree felony. Gibbs waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., appeared on domestic violence charges, a third-degree felony. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Cruz Valdez, 22, 624 Sierra Way, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Valdez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, assault; Anthony Rodriguez, 32, Stryker, criminal damaging, obstructing, failure to disclose information, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Norman Seibold, 53, 899 Sunday St., misuse of 911; Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, assault; Cynthia Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1939 E. Second St., criminal damaging, resisting arrest.
Forfeiting bonds: Kylee Tipton, 21, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Darrell Lewis, 57, 1926 Baltimore Road, failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Nazmi Shaban, 51, Elk Grove Village, Ill., passing a public safety vehicle, $38 fine; Jacob Flores, 24, 711 Village Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, failure to control, $75 fine; Lindsay Newman, 39, 700 Kiser Road, theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Bethany Lane, 35, 121 East St., menacing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Carlos Amador Jr., 40, 914 Washington Ave., noise, $50 fine; Pedro Mendez, 38, 544 Haig St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, possessing an untagged deer, $150 fine suspended; Katherine Lucas, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended;John Schuller, 39, Fayette, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Joshua Binns, 33, 1224 Schultz St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amelia Garcia, 43, 924 Warren St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Destiny Jasso, 18, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Olivia Deming, 28, 1019 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Paul Siler, 43, 27684 Orchard Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.
Tyler Carwile, 29, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, $50 fine.
Miguel Mautista, 28, 05763 Ohio 15, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, no fine.
Joshua Klueman, 33, 619 Euclid Ave., obstructing, $100 fine, 3-days jail; resisting arrest, dismissed.
Kaleb Luzar, 34, 209 Westfield Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 10-days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Jennifer Hoellrich, 36, Napoleon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; stop sign violation, dismissed.
Edward Medina, 67, 352 Rosewood Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), assured cleared distance, dismissed.
Sergio Chavez, 36, 10587 Haller Road, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Tyler Smith, 30, Montpelier, theft, $250 fine, 20 days jail; criminal trespassing, $100 fine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.