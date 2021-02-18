Defiance Municipal Court

Ryan Gibbs, 36, 62 Charnel St., appeared on charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and a charge of violating a temporary protection order, a third-degree felony. Gibbs waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., appeared on domestic violence charges, a third-degree felony. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Cruz Valdez, 22, 624 Sierra Way, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Valdez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Loren Smith Jr., 31, 12095 The Bend Road, assault; Anthony Rodriguez, 32, Stryker, criminal damaging, obstructing, failure to disclose information, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Norman Seibold, 53, 899 Sunday St., misuse of 911; Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, assault; Cynthia Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1939 E. Second St., criminal damaging, resisting arrest.

Forfeiting bonds: Kylee Tipton, 21, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia ($259), possession of marijuana ($189); Darrell Lewis, 57, 1926 Baltimore Road, failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Nazmi Shaban, 51, Elk Grove Village, Ill., passing a public safety vehicle, $38 fine; Jacob Flores, 24, 711 Village Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, failure to control, $75 fine; Lindsay Newman, 39, 700 Kiser Road, theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Bethany Lane, 35, 121 East St., menacing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Carlos Amador Jr., 40, 914 Washington Ave., noise, $50 fine; Pedro Mendez, 38, 544 Haig St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, possessing an untagged deer, $150 fine suspended; Katherine Lucas, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended;John Schuller, 39, Fayette, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; Joshua Binns, 33, 1224 Schultz St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amelia Garcia, 43, 924 Warren St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Destiny Jasso, 18, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Olivia Deming, 28, 1019 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Paul Siler, 43, 27684 Orchard Drive, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.

Tyler Carwile, 29, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, $50 fine.

Miguel Mautista, 28, 05763 Ohio 15, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, no fine.

Joshua Klueman, 33, 619 Euclid Ave., obstructing, $100 fine, 3-days jail; resisting arrest, dismissed.

Kaleb Luzar, 34, 209 Westfield Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 10-days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Jennifer Hoellrich, 36, Napoleon, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; stop sign violation, dismissed.

Edward Medina, 67, 352 Rosewood Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), assured cleared distance, dismissed.

Sergio Chavez, 36, 10587 Haller Road, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 2 days jail; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Tyler Smith, 30, Montpelier, theft, $250 fine, 20 days jail; criminal trespassing, $100 fine

