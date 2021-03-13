Defiance Municipal Court
Alexzander Glowinski, 27, appeared on an intimidation charge, a third-degree felony. Glowinski waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Chance Okuly, 39, appeared on a charge of failure to provide change of address, a third-degree felony, Okuly waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas. Bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, tampering with evidence, no operator’s license, speed, reckless operation; Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, two counts of theft, bond of $1,500 with a 10% cash aallowance set to continue; Antonio Gibson, 34, Inkster, violation of marked lanes; Lucas Schlegel, 19, 7203 Evansport Road, OVI-1, headlights; Thomas Nally, 36, Holland, desecration; Benjamin Sanchez, 48, Paulding, OVI-2, right half of the roadway; Trisha Brown, 49, Pemberville, disorderly conduct; Amy Bach, 48, 1022 Ottawa Ave., wrongful entrustment, permitting drug abuse; Rodney Hamilton, 45, 830 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct; Angela Miller, 35, 213 N. Clinton St., obstructing; Karne Ebersole, 34, 23408 Breckler Road, theft; Ramona Myers, 47, Sherwood, theft; Karen Emerson, 49, 700 Ralston Ave., gross patient neglect, two counts of patient neglect
Sentenced: Robert Shaffer Jr., 56, 62 Tiedeman Ave., passing bad check, $250 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; Timothy Gares, 24, Hicksville, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Cynthia Fitch, 54, 527 Euclid Ave., assault, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Brittany Long, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension, 4100 fine; Matthew Costanzo, 34, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Melisa Sears, 44, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail (shoplifters alternative course); Rachel Geer, 33, 909 Hees Court, turning at an intersection, $25 fine; Britney Mack, 28, 426 Rulf St., no operator’s license, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; John Buchanan, 49, 7-4 Alton Ave., driving under suspension, no fine; Scott Silvers, 56, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Charles Whiteford, 39, 619 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Angela Miller, 35, 213 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine suspended;
Marcus Jones, 21, 701 N. Clinton St., theft, dismissed; theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail.
Melissa Ragland, 41, 1695 Cimmaron Lane, disorderly conduct, dismissed; persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1-day jail.
Brandy Haynes, 40, 21275 Parkview Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; fictitious registration, dismissed.
Shon Cantu, 24, 15041 County Road 160, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail; violation of marked lanes, no fine.
Nicole Draper, 30, Paulding, violation of marked lanes, $50 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.
Abby Yeager, 21, 104 Biede Place, open container, dismissed; OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 1-year license suspension; headlight at night, dismissed.
Jonathan Garcia, 18, 924 Warren St., assault, $50 fine, 3-days jail; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Seth Rowe, 18, Bryan, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail; temporary permit, dismissed.
Andrew Hess, 29, 121 Ponderosa Pine, OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 1-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed; hit-and-skip, dismissed.
Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, theft, $500 fine suspended, 10-days jail; theft, dismissed.
Esiquiel Ramirez, Jr., fleeing/eluding, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
