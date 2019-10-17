Defiance Municipal Court
Nathan Brown, 31, 13371 Oris Ave., appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. His case was continued to Monday.
Ronny Meyer, 36, Sherwood, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28. Bond was to continue as set.
Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., appeared on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was to continue as set. The charges stem from an Oct. 6 incident.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Spencer Davis, 28, 233 Greer St., theft; Michael Hernandez, 57, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, open container; Leon Marshall III, 48, address unavailable, theft; Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, theft; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1910 E. Second St., criminal trespassing; Nathan Gilbert, 24, 803 Jefferson Ave., OVI, speed, driving on a sidewalk, failure to display plates; Roxanne Solis, 31, 501 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension, failure to control; Amanda Woodward, 37, Sherwood, driving under suspension, speed; Brandy McClory, 28, 1054 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Joshua Hubert, 37, Oakwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $159; John Chapman, 36, Ney, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Dismissed: Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, assault.
Sentenced: Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, $250 fine, one day jail; Lois Moss, 34, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, assault, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Destini Tillery, 20, Payne, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Sherrie Sweeney, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Angela Walters-Brewer, 45, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Nikole Gribble, 25, 1058 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Nicholas Westmeyer, 43, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; crossing yellow line, dismissed.
John Black, 48, Sherwood, obstructing, $100 fine, costs only; criminal damaging, costs only.
Brooks Overholt, 26, Paulding, aggravated menacing, $100 fine; telecommunications harassment, $100 fine.
Matthew Gentry, 38, 844 N. Clinton St., resisting arrest, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Samuel Flores, 20, 1053 Hotel Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; no tail lights, dismissed.
Cody Worman, 28, Oakwood, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, two days jail; criminal trespassing, $50 fine.
Johnny Byrd III, 23, 724 Summit St., no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; equipment regulation, costs only.
Jessica Pollock, 36, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine, equipment regulation, costs only.
Steven Fairbanks, 24, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.