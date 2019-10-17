Defiance Municipal Court

Nathan Brown, 31, 13371 Oris Ave., appeared on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. His case was continued to Monday.

Ronny Meyer, 36, Sherwood, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28. Bond was to continue as set.

Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., appeared on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was to continue as set. The charges stem from an Oct. 6 incident.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Spencer Davis, 28, 233 Greer St., theft; Michael Hernandez, 57, address unavailable, disorderly conduct, open container; Leon Marshall III, 48, address unavailable, theft; Amanda Engel, 32, 220 Catalina Drive, theft; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1910 E. Second St., criminal trespassing; Nathan Gilbert, 24, 803 Jefferson Ave., OVI, speed, driving on a sidewalk, failure to display plates; Roxanne Solis, 31, 501 Defiance Crossing, driving under suspension, failure to control; Amanda Woodward, 37, Sherwood, driving under suspension, speed; Brandy McClory, 28, 1054 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Joshua Hubert, 37, Oakwood, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $159; John Chapman, 36, Ney, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Dismissed: Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, assault.

Sentenced: Joe Jackson II, 28, 510 Ralston Ave., domestic violence, $250 fine, one day jail; Lois Moss, 34, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, assault, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Destini Tillery, 20, Payne, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Sherrie Sweeney, 21, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Angela Walters-Brewer, 45, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Nikole Gribble, 25, 1058 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Nicholas Westmeyer, 43, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; crossing yellow line, dismissed.

John Black, 48, Sherwood, obstructing, $100 fine, costs only; criminal damaging, costs only.

Brooks Overholt, 26, Paulding, aggravated menacing, $100 fine; telecommunications harassment, $100 fine.

Matthew Gentry, 38, 844 N. Clinton St., resisting arrest, $100 fine; disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Samuel Flores, 20, 1053 Hotel Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; no tail lights, dismissed.

Cody Worman, 28, Oakwood, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, two days jail; criminal trespassing, $50 fine.

Johnny Byrd III, 23, 724 Summit St., no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; equipment regulation, costs only.

Jessica Pollock, 36, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine, equipment regulation, costs only.

Steven Fairbanks, 24, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.

