• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: William Couts, 39, 1608 Terrawanda Drive, driving under suspension; Jeremy Osborne, 33, Dearborn, Mich., driving under suspension; Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltimore Road, OVI (second violation), driving under suspension/OVI; Samuel Flores, 20, 1053 Hotel Drive, driving under suspension, underage consumption, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Aarom Webb, 39, Defiance, wrongful entrustment; Ernesto Gonzales, 31, Findlay, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; James Earl Kraegel, 59, 221 East Second St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, open container; Holly Rutherford, 34, 914 Warren St., theft.

Forfeiting bonds: Laurie Hockenberry, 51, 1014 Wayne Ave., three counts of failure to apply for dog license, $125 first count, $55 each on other counts.

Sentenced: James Samples, 27, 530 Degler St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Alexis Thomas, 26, 1522 Stanley Road, driving under suspension/OVI, $250 fine, three days jail; Shane Starr, 33, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.

Alfred Montez Jr., 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, physical control, $100 fine; open container, $150 fine.

