Defiance Municipal Court
Cody Cereghin, 34, 2125 Hawthorne Drive, OVI, expired plates; Larena McCloud, 50, 14978 Dohoney Road, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct; Elijah Reinbolt, 32, 848 King St., assault, criminal damages, driving under suspension; Skylar Risner, 21, Lima, OVI, drug abuse; Ashley Roddy, 33, address unavailable, domestic violence; Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, driving under suspension, headlights at night, assured clear distance; Monty West, 40, 1051 Ralston Ave., hit/skip, failure to control; Alan Jewell, 39, 308 ½ Ralston Ave., make false alarms, disorderly conduct; Robert Mann III, 35, 263 East Broadway St., theft.
Bonds forfeited: Richard Cuffle, 34, Ney, failure to license dog ($145); failure to confine dog ($55).
Sentenced: Brendan Conley, 234 Greer St., 19, unlawful license plate, $25 fine; Tina Owens, 48, 844 N. Clinton St., no operator license, $100 fine.
