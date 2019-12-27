• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Tyler Rohrs, 28, 630 Seneca St., appeared via video on a charge of discharging a firearm at/into habitation, a second-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues as set at $150,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.

Luis Barrientos, 44, 252 Blanchard Drive, appeared via video in a continuation of an arraignment hearing on the charge of rape, a first-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m. His bond through Defiance Municipal Court continues as set at $500,000 cash or surety, with no 10% cash allowance. He also has a $1 million bond through the Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a previous rape charge.

Conner Jenkins, 20, Hicksville, appeared via video in a continuation of an arraignment hearing on the charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; possession of marijuana and FRA non-compliance, both misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Bond will continue as set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.

David Lee, 43, 16861 Defiance County Road 8, appeared via video for arraignment on a domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.

Israel Seba, 26, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today at 2 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified.

Samuel Perez, 47, 221 Rosewood Ave., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of possession of psilocybin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse, OVI and no taillight, all misdemeanors. The case was continued until today at 10 a.m.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Andrew McCoy, 41, no permanent address, theft/shoplifting, criminal damage; Neil Crawford, 49, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI (second offense), driving under suspension; Patricia Strickler, 40, 1810 Spruce St., OVI, stop sign; John Sindel, 72, 25046 Watson Road, red light; Sarah Harvey, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vehicle trespassing; Rita Gehring, 56, 1230 Schultz St., theft/shoplifting; Clarence Jefferson, 21, 913 Asa St., assault; Tristian Fleming, 47, 14415 Williams Road, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bond: Michael Leland, 34, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog, $150.

Sentenced: Macarena Miguez, 22, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $250 fine; Jacqueline Nash, 20259 Ball Road, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; Alfred Montez Jr., 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Israel Daniel Garza, 18, 445 Pontiac Drive, underage tobacco, $35 fine.

Joshua Villanueva, 31, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, criminal damaging, $150 fine, one day jail; resisting arrest, $100 fine; persistent disorderly conduct, found not guilty with costs waived.

Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine; criminal trespassing, 27 days jail; second count of criminal trespassing, dismissed.

