• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Tyler Rohrs, 28, 630 Seneca St., appeared via video on a charge of discharging a firearm at/into habitation, a second-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues as set at $150,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.
Luis Barrientos, 44, 252 Blanchard Drive, appeared via video in a continuation of an arraignment hearing on the charge of rape, a first-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m. His bond through Defiance Municipal Court continues as set at $500,000 cash or surety, with no 10% cash allowance. He also has a $1 million bond through the Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a previous rape charge.
Conner Jenkins, 20, Hicksville, appeared via video in a continuation of an arraignment hearing on the charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; possession of marijuana and FRA non-compliance, both misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Bond will continue as set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.
David Lee, 43, 16861 Defiance County Road 8, appeared via video for arraignment on a domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today at 1 p.m. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% cash allowance.
Israel Seba, 26, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today at 2 p.m. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been notified.
Samuel Perez, 47, 221 Rosewood Ave., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of possession of psilocybin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse, OVI and no taillight, all misdemeanors. The case was continued until today at 10 a.m.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Andrew McCoy, 41, no permanent address, theft/shoplifting, criminal damage; Neil Crawford, 49, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI (second offense), driving under suspension; Patricia Strickler, 40, 1810 Spruce St., OVI, stop sign; John Sindel, 72, 25046 Watson Road, red light; Sarah Harvey, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vehicle trespassing; Rita Gehring, 56, 1230 Schultz St., theft/shoplifting; Clarence Jefferson, 21, 913 Asa St., assault; Tristian Fleming, 47, 14415 Williams Road, disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bond: Michael Leland, 34, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog, $150.
Sentenced: Macarena Miguez, 22, Hicksville, no operator’s license, $250 fine; Jacqueline Nash, 20259 Ball Road, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; Alfred Montez Jr., 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Israel Daniel Garza, 18, 445 Pontiac Drive, underage tobacco, $35 fine.
Joshua Villanueva, 31, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, criminal damaging, $150 fine, one day jail; resisting arrest, $100 fine; persistent disorderly conduct, found not guilty with costs waived.
Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, domestic violence, $100 fine; criminal trespassing, 27 days jail; second count of criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.