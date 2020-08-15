Defiance Municipal Court
Shane Kackley, 48, 25980 Bowman Road, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice out of Rowan County, N.C. Kackley waived extradition and was immediately made available to the authorities of Rowan County, N.C.
Nathaniel Long, 37, address unavailable, appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice out of Allen County, Ind. Long waived extradition and was immediately made available for release to the authorities of Allen County, Ind.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 608 Dakota Place, violation of a temporary protection order; Andrea Bittinger, 38, Ney, domestic violence, disorderly conduct; David Taylor, 25, 48 Squires Ave., theft, attempt to commit an offense, abandoning animals, criminal trespassing; Jimmy Grubb, 49, Hicksville, pedestrian walking on the road; Willie Marshall, 43, Detroit, no operator’s license; Chelsea Bok, 29, Paulding, domestic violence; Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 1125 Perry St., menacing by stalking.
Theresa Leininger, 49, 22314 Banner School Road, telecommunication harassment; Alex Kinstle, 20, 1445 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Lisa Flores, 49, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI, driving on the sidewalk; Joseph Daly, 51, Hicksville, OVI; Arthur Bradford, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road, continuous lanes; Jay Solether, 64, 1009 Wilhelm St., assured cleared distance; Jackson Rey, 18, 1221 Ayersville Ave., no operator’s license; Sarah Rose, 34, Bryan, theft; Jason Hughes, 43, Auburn, Ind., driving under suspension, speed; Dustin Hernandez, 33, 21275 Parkview Drive, voyeurism, criminal trespassing.
Teresa Kitchen, 49, 1939 E. Second St., telecommunications harassment; Jason Hughes, 43, 122 S. Cowen St., OVI, failure to control, open container; Christopher Douglas, 32, Hamilton, driving under suspension; Gilme Salas, 30, Wauseon, no operator’s license, red light; Craig Burris, 34, Columbus Grove, open container, driving under suspension; Shawn Merz, 48, Napoleon, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Daisia Williams, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension, failure to yield.
Forfeiting bonds: Russell Hall, 45, 4317 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., disorderly conduct ($159); Christy Sills, 43, 1430 S. Clinton St., failure to apply for a dog license ($145); Brooke Lopez, 39, 835 Ottawa Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($175), failure to confine a dog ($80).
Sentenced: Chelsi Morris, 32, 940 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Ruth Cesco, 61, Hicksville, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters’ alternative course); Michael Lusk, 48, aggravated menacing, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Robby Middleton, 53, 844 N. Clinton St., physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Miles Thompson, 35, Alvordton, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended.
Danielle Justice, 32, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Joshua Oaties, 33, 514 Grover Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Jordan Mitchell, 23, Saginaw, Mich., domestic violence, $100 fine, 2 days jail, batterer’s intervention program; Joshua Bush, 45, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Syed Ajmain, 22, New Haven, Ind., no operator’s license for more than six months, $100 fine; Thomas Collum, 21, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Shu Lin, 63, 2117 Hawthorn Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Cynthia Fitch, 43, 527 Euclid Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Stanford High, 38, Gary, Ind., possession of drugs, $150 fine; Mark Yonge, 61, 909 Holgate Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Jakob Campbell, 22, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Ricardo DeLeon, 49, 1963 Jefferson Ave., criminal damaging, $100 fine, 10 days jail.
Cody Adkins, 28, Paulding, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters’ alternative course); Jordan Vaughn, 22, Hicksville, endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., physical control, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension.
Jackson Meter, 21, 14366 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Brandi Replogle, 37, 610 E. High St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine; failure to register, dismissed without costs.
Ashtyn Aden, 23, 2015 S. Mistywood Court, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10-days jail, one-year license suspension; lanes of travel, driving on sidewalk, open container, dismissed.
Clifford Martin, 67, 26176 Winchester Drive, open container, dismissed; OVi, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension, failure to control, dismissed.
Michael Holifield, 52, 1516 Terrawenda Drive, falsification, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended, hit-skip, $25 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Alexander Van Dame, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, reckless operation, $100 fine; temporary permit, $100 fine.
Eric Contreras, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, dismissed without costs; speed, $45 fine.
Michael Martin, 35, Indianapolis, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.
Charles Harris, 25, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.
Juanito Castillo, 20, Bryan, underage consumption, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; criminal damaging, $500 fine, suspended, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, open container, dismissed.
Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $25 fine, 30 days jail suspended; failure to control, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; obstructed view, dismissed.
Sonya Baughman, 48, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine.
Tina Calvin, 55, Butler, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3 days jail; speed, dismissed
Christopher Rhoden, 28, 1033 Riverside Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifters’ alternative course); resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; obstructing, dismissed; criminal damaging, $250 fine suspended, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Whitney Rudder, 32, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended.
Deivy Umana-Martinez, 22, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Adam Biggs, 55, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; registration violation, no fine.
