• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Christine Bright, 39, 1660 Twin Drive, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% allowance.
Arthur McClain, 40, Newark, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth- degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues as set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Set for pretrial hearing: Cole Reynolds, 24, 914 Washington Ave., domestic violence, violation of temporary protection order; Robert Vaughn, 37, 124 East St., domestic violence; Savana Walker, 20, Toledo, soliciting; Aaron Powell, 37, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, criminal trespassing; Janet Hall Zartman, 49, Spencerville, Ind., telecommunications harassment; Richard Cordle, 46, Hicksville, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle; Ruby Elkins, 29, 26660 Elizabeth St., false alarms, disorderly conduct; Arianna Campos, 21, 633 ½ Ravine Ave., OVI, left of center; Benjamin Osburn, 43, 26849 Behrens Road, OVI, flags required.
Forfeiting bonds: James Schreiber, 53, 26660 Elizabeth St., disorderly conduct, $159; Christine Spencer, 35, failure to confine a dog, $184; Justin Hogan, 29, Cecil, failure to register a dog, $125; Josh Scott, 26, 829 ½ Kentner St., failure to confine a dog $125;
Bob Timbrook, 68, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Beth Wisecup, 42, Hicksville, failure to register a dog, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: Billy Joe Hale, 39, Continental, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kristy Stones, 50, 700 Kiser Road, telecommunications harassment, $100 fine; Jennifer Adkins, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $75; Henry Guardado, 26, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., failure to obey a traffic control device, $25 fine; Derek Riter, 32, 22595 Schultz Road, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
Matthew Luginbill, 29, Paulding, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150, contraband remanded to the custody of arresting agency; driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, dismissed.
Gregory Parsons, 25, 236 Riverdale Drive, resisting arrest, $250 fine; disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Tiffany Guynes, 29, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
