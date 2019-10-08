Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearing set: Jennifer Philquist, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., disorderly conduct; Thomas Tracy, 61, 1019 Wayne Ave., violation of protection order, domestic violence; Clyde Blair Jr., 44, Sherwood, assault (two counts), violating a temporary protection order; Ethan Geels, 28, Bluffton, Ind., OVI, violation of marked lanes, distracted driving; Janet Worline, 83, 1638 Mystic Cove, failure to yield; Henry Guardado, 26, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., OVI; Tonya Neuhaus, 50, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, OVI, open container; Brianne Baden, 39, Archbold, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; William Field, 18, Sherwood, theft; Roland Maxson, 33, 1702 Dakota Place, voyeurism.
Forfeiting bonds: Amanda Jasso, 38, Hicksville, failure to confine dog, second offense, $175; failure to apply for dog license, $55.
Sentenced: Dashae Malone, 20, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $150; Donovan Malone, 20, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $150; John Komasa, 26, Evansport, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, costs only; Brandon Ray Bird, 24, 1567 S. Clinton St., driving without a licensed driver, $100; Tammy Furrow, 58, 07640 Ohio 15, FRA suspension, costs only.
Matthew Gentry, 38, Oakwood, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Victoria Bowers, 35, 1556 Terrawenda Drive, failure to apply for a dog license, $75; failure to confine a dog, $75.
