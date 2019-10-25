• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

John Kryder, 32, Napoleon, appeared on two charges of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and his bond was continued.

Matthew Lucas II, 40, Defiance, appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was to continue as set.

Jata Gregory-Scott, 30, Toledo, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. The case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was to continue as set.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Joshua Beard, 32, 25023 Watson Road, domestic violence; Adam Bryant, 29, 15650 Highland Road, theft; Richard Jasso, 45, Fort Wayne, domestic violence; Keiana Slayton, 36, Toledo, OVI, speed; Tyler Smith, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Santana Villareal, 43, 830 S. Clinton St., OVI, speed; Mirza Baig, 52, Des Plaines, Ill., failure to yield; Juanito Castillo, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption; Brandon John, 31, West Unity, carrying concealed weapon; Joshua Spears, 37, 29037 Steinmaier Road, speed.

Forfeiting bonds: Sean Bassett, 32, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $159; Patricia Salinas, 49, Hicksville, two counts of failure to apply for dog license, first count $150; second count $55.

Sentenced: James Miller, 32, Butler, Ind., driving under suspension, $150 fine; Kaylee Contreraz, 25, Paulding, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed; Devrion Jones, 18, 1391 Ayersville Ave., underage consumption, costs only; Deontaye Kirkland, 34, Tampa, Fla., failure to obey traffic control device, $25 fine; Ricky Partee Jr., 36, 401 Hopkins St., unauthorized use of property, $100 fine; Brian Tussing, 47, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance violation, $50; Billie Tussing, 45, 30521 County Road 424, nuisance violation, $50; Jennifer Howe, 45, Holgate, theft, 10 days jail.

Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine; physical control, $250 fine.

Kayla Hahn, 21, Napoleon, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; no operator's license, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, wrong plates, dismissed.

Adam Silvers, 23, Hicksville, reckless operation, second offense, $250 fine, 3 days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, speed, dismissed.

Jennifer Philquist, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., theft, $100 fine; domestic violence, 15 days jail; possession of drug instruments, costs only; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, child endangering, dismissed.

Erika Veith, 33, 206 Greer St., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; two counts of endangering children, dismissed.

Nanette Przepiora, 61, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Lakeeshin Pickett, 42, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine.

Ross Wellman, 21, Hicksville, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, no safety belt, dismissed.

Ethan Geels, 28, Bluffton, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, distracted driving, dismissed.

Nicholas Hitchcock, 43, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, $25.

