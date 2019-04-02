• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Samuel West, 39, Hicksville, appeared on charges of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. West waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $100,000 with a 10-percent cash allowance.
Henry Bernal, 57, Hicksville, appeared on charges of robbery, a second-degree felony. Bernal waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Gregory Doster, 32, Holgate, appeared on charges of a violation of a temporary protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Doster waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10-percent cash allowance and Doster was ordered not to leave the state without court approval.
Pre-trial hearings: Shayla Betts, 20 Fayette, drug paraphernalia; Chelsea Torres, 20, Kendallville, Ind., driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Aaron Powell, 36, Defiance, dispensing of litter, criminal trespassing; Allan Froelich, 27, 07640 Ohio 15; assault, criminal damaging; Jessica Elson, 39, Sherwood, yield sign; Friday Heffner, 54, 215 Carter Ave., theft; John Mayes, 37, 14739 Ohio 111, OVI, red light; Leonard Fenney III, 33, Melrose, driving under suspension, signal violation; Charles Osburn III, 18, West Unity, theft, criminal trespassing.
Forfeiting bonds: Brian Scott, 44, Archbold, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Cory Black, 44, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, disorderly conduct, $100 fine suspended; David Perez, 37, 423 Pontiac Drove, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; John Rankin IV, 27, Detroit, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Hannah Marie Bowen, 31, 130 Wabash Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Morgan Lucas, 30, 1609 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Kimberely Billings, 50, 2321 Riviera Road, persistent disorderly conduct, 2 days jail; Dwight Shaffer, 43, Bryan, conceal carry weapon, 90 days jail suspended; Sunsirae Simon, 19, 236 Corwin St., obstructing, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Tricia Strawser, 48, 1593 Terrawenda Drive, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Natalie Trivett, 33, 1052 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Duane Thompson, 59, Hicksville, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver intervention program); Michael Johnson Jr., 48, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tykeria Kazee, 20, Slyvan Lake, Mich., no operator's license, $100 fine; Richard Branham, 51, 1703 Durango Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Friday Heffner, 54, 215 Carter Ave., failure to register, no fine; Amanda Hersch, 25, Monclova, fictitious registration, $50 fine; Langley Rose, 26, 809 Deatrick St., fictitious registration, $50 fine.
Lucas Bonar, 37, Ney, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Rigoberto Villa, 19, Lehigh Acres, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; no tail lights, no fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Joshua Durnell, 29, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speeding, $30 fine.
Jeremy Duslak, 27, 902 Summit St., obstructing official business, 90 days jail suspended; possession of a drug abuse instrument, 90 days jail suspended.
Simon Ramirez Jr., 61, 920 Karnes Ave., OVI-2, $750 fine, 30-days jail (csw in lieu of jail), two-year license suspension; speeding, stop sign violation, dismissed.
Jeffery Snyder, 55, 1024 Harrison Ave., possession of drugs, $150 fine; OVI-2, $750 fine, 10-days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, equipment regulation, dismissed.
Janet Zartman Hall, 48, Spencerville, Ind., obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Andrew Coble, 26, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, $25 fine.
Donna Haase, 58, Hicksville, open container, dismissed; OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; turn signal violation, dismissed.
