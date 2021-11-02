Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Danielle Kelleher, 47, Bryan, protection order violation; Kevin Sobie, 44, Mesa, Ariz., OVI, following too close; Dana Densmore III, 22, Liberty Center, OVI, drug paraphernalia, headlights, no seat belt; Darius Peterson, 31, 3122 Evansport Road, OVI, driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds:
Benjamin Lee, 27, 1027 Holgate Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); possession of marijuana ($180).
Sarah Belanger, 32, Walbridge, possession of marijuana/drug ($250).
Sentenced:
Sarah Winzeler, 28, 314 Summit St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail/87 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; endangering children, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; failure to control, $25 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Ronald Craig, 25, Paulding, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of jail, no similar violation for two years; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine suspended, destroy contraband, no similar violation for two years; tinted windows, $25 fine.
Alfred Montes Jr., 51, 895 Sunday St., resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; substance abuse assessment, disorderly conduct with intoxication, persistent disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, all dismissed.
Henry Guardado, 28, Holgate, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for five years, substance abuse assessment; marked lanes violation, speed, both dismissed.
Daniel Eccard, 38, address unavailable, theft, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off premises of Walmart for two years, restitution of $215 to Walmart; two counts theft, suspended.
Denver Miller, 52, Hicksville, littering, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.
Kyle Vaughn, 32, Evansport, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Brandon Gibson, 34, Antwerp, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; open container, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, marked lanes violation, both dismissed.
Jessica Keel, 31, 29561 Allen Road, passing school bus, $100 fine; Savannah Hughes, 24, 236 Corwin St., open burning, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Christopher Mendez, 31, Hicksville, passing school bus, $100 fine; Troy Whitaker, 60, 2290 Baltimore Road, open container, $25 fine.
