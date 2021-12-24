Pre-trial hearings set: Angela Eaton, 32, 200 W. Hicks St., disorderly conduct; Colton Breckler-Couts, 19, Cecil, two counts OVI, failure to control, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; Brandon Cooper, 24, Oakwood, OVI, driving under suspension, no tail lights, possession of marijuana; Ann Gump, 64, 309 Williams St., violation of marked lanes; John Miller, 62, 2127 Baltimore St., two counts OVI, lights on bike; Lance Thompson, 40, 1112 Perry St., OVI, no operator license, turn signal violation; Sara Moore, 29, 1037 Madison Ave., possession of drug instrument, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Summer Musser, 43, Montpelier, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: James Schuette, 21, 310½ E. Second St., expired plates, $50 fine; expired operator license, $50 fine; expired plates, $50 fine; expired operator license, $50 fine; stop lights, $50 fine; expired plates, $50 fine.
Ugodigo Philip, 38, Cleveland, driving under suspension, $25 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Joshua Evans, 40, 2100 Baltimore St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 fine suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; OVI, lights on bike, dismissed.
Christopher Tinsley, 25, Wauseon, criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation and stay off the properties of Family Christian Center not open to the public for two years; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Veronica Hernandez, 36, 1121 Ottawa Ave., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine; failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Brandy Delaplane, 45, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $60 fine.
Josenery Hernandez, 28, Napoleon, no operator license, $100 fine; Jeremy Lindeman, 39, Oakwood, obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Mary Brown, 65, Bryan, misconduct at an emergency, $100 fine; Chelsea Fleetwood, 27, Holgate, driving under suspension, $500 fine; William Couts, 41, 412 Douglas St., driving under suspension, $250 fine; Kayla Jones, 23, 700 Kiser Road, $100 fine; Travis Oxley, 29, Bryan, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
