Defiance Municipal Court
Jeffery Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault; and a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Rodesiler waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the both cases were transferred to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 was set to continue.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Walker Harper, 22, 1537 S. Clinton St., domestic violence; Sadie Turpening, 31, 405 Northfield Ave., domestic violence; Robert Bowsher, 49, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Megan Barnard, 23, Bryan, driving under suspension; Dylan Meek, 19, Hicksville, equipment regulation, underage consumption; Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, dispensing of litter, criminal trespassing; Teresa Cash, 51, 534 Degler St., telecommunications harassment; Tammy Isbell, 55, Sherwood, theft; Edwin Renz, 59, Sherwood, assault; Jeremy Roush, 42, Middle Point, criminal mischief; Jeffrey Bell, 40, 518 Washington Ave., misuse of 911, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Travis Ooten-Webb, 30, Hicksville, fictitious registration, possession of marijuana; Emilee Slusser, 18, 640 Summit St., menacing.
Dismissed: Darlene Davis, 26, 28457 Blanchard Road, red light.
Sentenced: Jeffrey Bell, 40, 518 Washington Ave., assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Jesse Monroe, 19, 1697 Cimarron Lane, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Nathalie Merriman, 56, 22868 Bowman Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joseph Grubb, 32, Hicksville, obstructing, $100 fine; Eric Gossman, 39, McClure, theft, 5 days jail; Jamie Hernandez Jr., 26, 700 Kiser Road, obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Austin Davila, 27, 321 W. Sherwood Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Josh Walters, 32, Hicksville, open burning, $50 fine; Michael Wagner, 32, 12508 Fruit Ridge Road, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Elizabeth Booker, 19, Hicksville, underage consumption, $150 fine; Brandon Carroll, 24, 2131 Baltimore Road, polluting land/water, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Kristen Sargent, 19, Antwerp, underage consumption, $150 fine; Zayne Yocum, 22, Delphos, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Jerry Wall, 59, Fort Wayne, physical control, $375 fine, 2 days jail, 6-month license suspension.
Josiah Watson, 22, Detroit, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, no fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Franklin Avant, 25, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Brenda Mansfield, 26, 28457 Blanchard Road, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
Brandon Tracy, 27, Stryker, OVI-2, $525 fine, 20 days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, dismissed; failure to control, $25 fine.
Brandan Goeltzenleuchter, 25, Edgerton, fictitious registration, $25 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
Tori Knicley, 26, 761 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.
Melisa Perez, 42, 29058 Ohio 281, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; signal violation, dismissed.
Phillip Miller, 38, 1481 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Trenida Camareno, 42, 26841 Slusser Drive, turn signal violation, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension.
