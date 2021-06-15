Defiance

Municipal Court

Jesse Acosta, 20, Woodburn, Ind., appeared on a charge of improper handling of a fire arm, a fourth-degree felony and a misdemeanor charge of OVI-1. Acosta waived the right to a preliminary hearing and both charges were bound over to common pleas court.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, wrongful entrustment, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Natasha Price, 23, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Christopher Stevenson, 22, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Richard Chandley, 30, Bryan, domestic violence; Everett Dickerson, 61, Leipsic, aggravated menacing; Jason Oney, 45, Hicksville, OVI-1, turn signal violation, no seat belt; Emir Zulejhic, 28, Louisville, Ky., texting and driving; Cassandra Drennan, 39, Wayne, Mich., drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Jason Oney, 45, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Anthony Burger, 31, Oakwood, OVI-1, continuous lines; William Couts, 40, 412 Douglas St., driving under suspension, no tail lights, possession of drug instruments; Everett Dickerson, 61, Leipsic, violation of a temporary protection order; Ruth Lanz, 53, Tullahoma, Tenn., assault; Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., without regard for personal property, no operator’s license; Akeem Burks, 31, Ann Arbor, Mich., OVI-2, speed; Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., OVI-1, signal violation; Christopher Hoover, 48, 1128 Jefferson Ave., violation of a temporary protection order; Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., theft; Lucy Pappas, 25, 905 Davidson St., endangering children; Lisa Trumbull, 49, North Baltimore, theft.

Dismissed: Gilberto Villarreal, 36, Archbold, weapons on disability; Jessica Fleming, 35, 534 Degler St., domestic violence.

Forfeiting bonds: Cristine Jensen, 24, 1522 Westgate Drive, possession of marijuana ($250); Martha Lopez, 57, 609 Euclid, failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Viorel Rebrisorean, 53, Canfield, failure to yield at a stop sign, $25 fine; Ruben Garcia, 68, 1396 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, criminal trespassing, $150 fine suspended, 3-days jail; Tashaad Belcher, 32, Holgate, failure to reinstate, $100 fine; Justin Pessefall, 20, 226 W. River Drive, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Kardierre Love, 20, Dayton, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Antonio Gibson, 34, Southgate, Mich., violation of marked lanes, $25 fine; April Phillips, 36, Hicksville, criminal damaging, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; Cody Eblin, 20, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Masoud Lari, 59, Mississawga, Ontario, violation of marked lanes, $53 fine; Jonathon Lawrence, 34, 1062 Holgate Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1833 E. Second St., public inconvenience, $100 fine; Ricky Partee Jr., 37, 401 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Tyler Jasso, 18, Hicksville, reckless operation, /450 fine; criminal damaging, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

Robert Reyes, 33, Fort Wayne, Ind.OVI, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 1-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 2-days jail; disorderly conduct, 1-day jail.

Jimmy Clemens, 37, 1000 Harding St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine suspended.

David Casarez Jr., 37, 1552 Palmer Drive, no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Holdan Martinico, 20, 454 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; failure to yield while turning left, $25 fine; temporary permit, $100 fine, driving under suspension, dismissed, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; turn signal violation, dismissed.

Cole Reynolds, 25, 613 Village Lane, reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3-days jail, 6-month license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, dismissed; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail.

Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 5-days jail, telecommunications harassment, dismissed; criminal trespassing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $75 fine; no operator’s license, dismissed.

Kyle Redmond, 25, 1115 Grove St., OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 1-year license suspension; signal violation, dismissed.

Brandon Angelo, 26, 22420 Gares Road, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Brenda Wiley, 58, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI-1, $350 fine, 6-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 1-year restrictive license suspension; violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.

Robert Fenter Jr., 51, 6909 Ohio 66 North, OVI-1, $625 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention course), 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; signal violation, dismissed.

Samuel Graber, 49, Hicksville, OVI-3, $850 fine, 30-days jail, 2-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments