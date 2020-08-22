Defiance Municipal Court
Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., appeared on charges of fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, and open container, OVI-2, driving under suspension, two counts of one-way street violation, signal lights, reckless operation and wrong plates, median violation, failure to control, all misdemeanors. Quintero waived the right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to common pleas court.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jacob Philpot, 25, Paulding, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Jacy Barnwell, 28, 1726 Durango Drive, domestic violence; Jason Cole, 47, Maumee, OVI, continuous line, open container; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct; Claudia Pero, 21, 27086 Hoffman Road, domestic violence; Rebecca Schwinnen, 49, Sherwood, two counts failure to confine a dog, two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of cruelty to animals; Scott Swartz, 38, Adrian, Mich., OVI-3, hit-and-skip; driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Michael Davis, 52, Toledo, driving under suspension; Andrea Rodriguez, 50, 933 Asa St., improper turn; Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; James Zech, 45, 1042 E. Second St., sexual imposition; Jasmine Govin, 29, 919 Jackson Ave., failure to control a dog; Nichole Kelley, 41, 17569 Ohio 18, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Johnathan Butler, 25, Hicksville, two counts of cruelty to animals; Henry Guardado, 27, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., menacing by stalking; Mary Hiler, 60, Mark Center, disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Brenon Imhoof, 18, 4317 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., disorderly conduct ($159); Alex Scott, 19, Archbold, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Levi Prowant, 25, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Walters, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jackie McCoy, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., possession of drug instruments, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Jay Solether, 64, 1009 Wilhelm St., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Jacob Hanna, 38, Bryan, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Paul Coy, 37, 1305 Terrace Drive, operator's license expired, $25 fine; Gavin Davis, 18, 710 Summit St., fictitious plates, $25 fine; Christopher Kizer, 30, Edgerton, driving under suspenson, $100 fine; Mark Galliers, 61, 1941 Fielding Court, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Jessie Ybarra, 28, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Dustin Dolt, 26, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; right half of the roadway, no fine.
Daisia Williams, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.
Tate Tadsen, 23, Continental, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), 90-day license suspension; headlight violation, dismissed.
John Meglich, 20, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, $100 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.