Defiance Municipal Court

Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., appeared on charges of fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony, and open container, OVI-2, driving under suspension, two counts of one-way street violation, signal lights, reckless operation and wrong plates, median violation, failure to control, all misdemeanors. Quintero waived the right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to common pleas court.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jacob Philpot, 25, Paulding, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Jacy Barnwell, 28, 1726 Durango Drive, domestic violence; Jason Cole, 47, Maumee, OVI, continuous line, open container; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct; Claudia Pero, 21, 27086 Hoffman Road, domestic violence; Rebecca Schwinnen, 49, Sherwood, two counts failure to confine a dog, two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of cruelty to animals; Scott Swartz, 38, Adrian, Mich., OVI-3, hit-and-skip; driving under suspension, assured cleared distance; Michael Davis, 52, Toledo, driving under suspension; Andrea Rodriguez, 50, 933 Asa St., improper turn; Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; James Zech, 45, 1042 E. Second St., sexual imposition; Jasmine Govin, 29, 919 Jackson Ave., failure to control a dog; Nichole Kelley, 41, 17569 Ohio 18, failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Johnathan Butler, 25, Hicksville, two counts of cruelty to animals; Henry Guardado, 27, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., menacing by stalking; Mary Hiler, 60, Mark Center, disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Brenon Imhoof, 18, 4317 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., disorderly conduct ($159); Alex Scott, 19, Archbold, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Levi Prowant, 25, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Walters, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jackie McCoy, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., possession of drug instruments, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Jay Solether, 64, 1009 Wilhelm St., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Jacob Hanna, 38, Bryan, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Paul Coy, 37, 1305 Terrace Drive, operator's license expired, $25 fine; Gavin Davis, 18, 710 Summit St., fictitious plates, $25 fine; Christopher Kizer, 30, Edgerton, driving under suspenson, $100 fine; Mark Galliers, 61, 1941 Fielding Court, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.

Jessie Ybarra, 28, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Dustin Dolt, 26, Toledo, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; right half of the roadway, no fine.

Daisia Williams, 22, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Tate Tadsen, 23, Continental, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), 90-day license suspension; headlight violation, dismissed.

John Meglich, 20, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, $100 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Load comments