Defiance Municipal Court
Joshua Grimes, 33, 208 Seneca St., appeared on a third-degree felony charge of trafficking in drugs and a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension. Grimes waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Israel Villanueva, 46, 424 Washington Ave., appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of OVI and misdemeanor charges of failure to yield at a stop sign and no seat belt. Villanueva waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Cases set for pretrial hearings: Damien Bremmer, 27, Toledo, aggravated menacing, possession of drug instrument, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Jeffrey Deblaere, 30, 624 Summit St., violation of a protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Lacone Scott, 41, Bryan, violation of a protection order; Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., telecommunication harassment, disorderly conduct, 12-point suspension, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Cortney Hackney, 29, 21425 Kammeyer Road, domestic violence; Bobby Hunt, 38, Toledo, domestic violence, drug abuse of less than 100 grams, three counts driving under suspension, two counts of no seat belt; Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia; Brianna Marshal, 18, 700 Ralston Ave., no operator's license, stop sign violation; Arthur Hulett, 78, 1705 Cimarron Lane, driving under suspension, red light; Brittany Long, 21, 1033 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension; Elmeco Crisp, 45, Lima, assault; Jeremy Litchfield, 33, 623 Henry St., theft; Josh Sams, 30, Weston, OVI-3; Timothy Canterbury, 24, 1528 Mustang Drive, OVI-1, driving under suspension; Eugene Dodson, 36, Toledo, OVI-1, lanes of travel; Darrell Thompson Jr., 38, 1130 Latty St., OVI-1, speed; Timothy Canterbury, 24, 1528 Mustang Drive, possession of marijuana; Gabriel Deleon, 29, 304 Hilton St., failure to confine a dog.
Forfeiting bonds: Benjamin Zeitz, 39, 323 Aspen Terrace Drive, failure to confine a dog ($134); Timothy Grunden, 41, 838 Deerwood Drive, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Amanda Speck, 27, 425 Agnes St., failure to confine a dog ($15), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Joshua Reed, 41, 25342 Holly Road, domestic violence, $100 fine, 3-days jail, no contact with victim; resisting arrest, $100 fine, 60-days jail suspended; Travis Kates, 33, Ney, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Justine Cassidy, 27, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Adriana Perez, 27, 839 Holgate Ave., criminal damaging, $200 fine, 1-day jail; Joshua Grimes, 33, 208 Seneca St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joshua Klusman, 32, 619 Euclid St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amanda Brinkley, 42, 13536 Fullmer Road, fictitious registration, $50 fine; Selena Heckman, 22, West Unity, fictitious registration, $50 fine; Tessa Yoho, 44, 19906 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Joni Elwood, 39, 342 East St., driving under suspension, dismissed; headlight violation, no fine.
Jordan Extine, 33, 1727 Alpha Lane, OVI-2, dismissed; OVI-2, $525 fine; 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension.
Dean Palmer, 39, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Carrie Conner, 41, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Ashley Ramirez, 34, 05821 Moser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.
Delbert Toler, 48, 716 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; lanes of travel, $25 fine; no seat belt, dismissed.
Shane Leininger, 32, Bryan, OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; lanes of travel, dismissed.
John Mayes, 39, 14739 Ohio 111, interfering with training, $250 fine, 90-days jail suspended; obstructing official business, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; hit-and-skip, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.
Cory Horn, 50, Stryker, open container, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 90-days jail suspended; no operator's license, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Jason Slone, 39, 6909 Ohio 66, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2-days jail; theft, dismissed.
Lucas Schlegel, 19, 7203 Evansport Road, OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; headlights, dismissed.
Sharmeen Barker, 47, 725 Kentner St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Elise Hernandez, 43, 629 Martin Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield from a private drive, $25 fine.
Tyreek Grisham Anthony, 21, Ypsilanti, Mich., possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.
