• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: Cynthia Kelley, 35, Hicksville, OVI second offense; driving under suspension; Seth Overmyer, 37, Cecil, passing vehicle same direction; Joshua Walters, 31, Hicksville, driving under suspension; John Schuller, 38, Fayette, driving under suspension, fictitious registration; Steven Lirot, 69, Bryan, drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Jack Harter, 26, 1017 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension. Andrew McCoy, 41, 25046 Watson Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Timothy Oehler, 51, 1704 E. Second St., violation of protection order; Nicholas Sisco, 34, Wauseon, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle; William Arps, 44, 700 Kiser Road, false alarms; Hunter Ricketts, 21, Bryan, persistent disorderly conduct, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct; Kristy Stones, 50, 700 Kiser Road, false alarms; Cayley Boumansour, 21, Franklin, Mich., speed; Jayda Miler, 35, Lima, driving under suspension; Grace Owens, 32, 1380 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: Ashton Depew, 29, 219 Lancelot Drive, jacklight/shining, $180; Richard Newberry, 31, 1015 Jackson Ave., hunting without license, $150.

Sentenced: Dustin Blake, 21, 26825 Behrens Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Tyler Reynolds, 32, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Earl Miller, 22, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Teddy Fleming, 72, Bryan, passing a school bus; Denae Roose, 49, Bryan, driving under suspension, case dismissed without costs at prosecutor’s request; Megan Knapp, 25, 1431 Mustang Drive, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Martin Anspach, 75, Rifle, Colo., reckless operation, $150 fine.

Ellen Myers, 61, 720 Holgate Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine; expired plates, costs only.

Jodi Lucas, 36, Lima, driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlight violation, costs only.

Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria, driving under suspension, $100 fine; high beams, costs only.

Justin Adkins, 29, 07640 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Amanda Jasso, 38, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; Sara Fisher, 30, 14735 County Road 163, $50 fine.

Lee Quentin, 19, 1703 Cimarron Lane, no operator’s license, $100 fine; no taillights, cost only.

Vincent Groh, 22, 5105 Havenwood Drive, expired operator license, $100 fine; no license plate lights, costs only.

Matthew Mello, 44, Archbold, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; OVI, failure to yield, dismissed.

Adriannea McCorkle, 41, Holgate, turn signal violation, $25 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Taneesha Stuckey, 30, Bryan, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, dismissed.

Santana Villarreal, 830 Clinton St., OVI, dismissed; speed, $30 fine.

Colton Stringer, 34, Archbold, open container, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, expired plates, dismissed.

Robert Sanchez, 22, Napoleon, assault, $250 fine; Brock Parks, 33, 4104 Timberlane Drive, telecommunications harassment, $100 fine, two days jail; Christopher Peck, 53, 1601 Darbyshire Drive, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Andrew McCoy, 41, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Christopher Sackmann, 32, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; expired plates, discharged without costs.

Anthony Twig, 27, Swanton, complicity, costs only, 60 days jail; summary contempt of court, 30 days jail to be served concurrently with other charge.

George Boecker II, 29, Cloverdale, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, substance abuse assessment; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, dismissed.

Richard Ludeman, 19, 1704 Durango Drive, underage consumption, $500 fine, 90 days jail stayed, substance abuse assessment; criminal damaging, $100 fine; vehicle trespassing, dismissed; assault, $100 fine, six days jail.

Robert Hoffman, 27, 21559 Parkview Drive, domestic violence, $100 fine, anger management assessment, batterer’s intervention program; driving under suspension, dismissed; fictious registration, $100 fine.

