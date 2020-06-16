• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Sidney Smith, 48, Hicksville, appeared on a fifth-degree felony charge of being in possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor charges of OVI and slow speed. Smith waived the right to a preliminary hearing and all charges were bound over to common pleas court.

Pre-trial hearings: Keith Marty, 64, 1528 Woodhurst Drive, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Roger Rice, 47, Huntertown, Ind., driving under suspension; Marshall Campbell, 18, Archbold, reckless operation; Trevor Spencer, 20, 19652 Beerbower Road, driving under suspension; Tony Bowen, 20, 1373 Moll Ave., arson, theft, criminal trespassing; Joshua Bush, 45, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI-3; Javier Estrada, 38, 1732 Woodhurst Drive, driving under suspension; Ricardo DeLeon, 49, 1963 Jefferson Ave., criminal damaging/endangering; Christale Brinkman, 43, 757 Village Lane, failure to control a dog; Chelsi Morris, 32, 940 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog;

Forfeiting bonds: Robert Lyons, 45, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($158); Ethan Wirick, 30, Sherwood, disorderly conduct ($159); Joseph Jackson, 23, 203 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Laurie Walker, Sherwood, failure to control a dog ($125); Ashyton Wendell, 24, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Paxton McLemore, 21, Paulding, failure to confine a dog ($125);

Sentenced: Kim Fitch Jr., 28, Napoleon, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program); driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed; Orlando Robles, 25, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Damien Bell, 21, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Nicholas Kesler, 32, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tony Bowen, 20, 1373 Moll Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine;Michael Baughman, 56, 909 Downs St., physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 1-day jail; Arthur Bradford, 27, 23472 Nagel Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine (community service); Thomas Ysasaga, 73, 930 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zoe Billings, 21, 14504 Williams Road, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Jordan Garcia, 30, 20 N. Belmore St., possession of drugs, $150 fine; Andrew Newsome, 20, Oakwood, criminal damaging, $250 fine, suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Flora Epuna, 62, 2290 Baltimore St., failure to confine a dog , $25 fine; Dylan Bush-allan, 22, West Unity, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90-days jail; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine suspended;Samantha Adkins, 32, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Alexander Estrada, 21, 17179 Greenhouse Ave., leaving the scene, $100 fine, 30-days jail; speed, dismissed; failure to control/weaving, $25 fine.

Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine; lanes of travel, dismissed.

Alena Brooks, 20, 257 Riverdale Drive, drug paraphernalia, no fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.

Jordan Hahn, 31, 520 Grover Ave., menacing, $250 fine suspended, 1-day jail; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.

Jon Foster, 26, 1051 Ralston Ave., driving without a temporary permit, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.

Alessandro Garza, 18, 657 Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

