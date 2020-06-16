• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Sidney Smith, 48, Hicksville, appeared on a fifth-degree felony charge of being in possession of a controlled substance along with misdemeanor charges of OVI and slow speed. Smith waived the right to a preliminary hearing and all charges were bound over to common pleas court.
Pre-trial hearings: Keith Marty, 64, 1528 Woodhurst Drive, violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Roger Rice, 47, Huntertown, Ind., driving under suspension; Marshall Campbell, 18, Archbold, reckless operation; Trevor Spencer, 20, 19652 Beerbower Road, driving under suspension; Tony Bowen, 20, 1373 Moll Ave., arson, theft, criminal trespassing; Joshua Bush, 45, 1033 Harrison Ave., OVI-3; Javier Estrada, 38, 1732 Woodhurst Drive, driving under suspension; Ricardo DeLeon, 49, 1963 Jefferson Ave., criminal damaging/endangering; Christale Brinkman, 43, 757 Village Lane, failure to control a dog; Chelsi Morris, 32, 940 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog;
Forfeiting bonds: Robert Lyons, 45, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($158); Ethan Wirick, 30, Sherwood, disorderly conduct ($159); Joseph Jackson, 23, 203 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Laurie Walker, Sherwood, failure to control a dog ($125); Ashyton Wendell, 24, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Paxton McLemore, 21, Paulding, failure to confine a dog ($125);
Sentenced: Kim Fitch Jr., 28, Napoleon, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program); driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed; Orlando Robles, 25, Indianapolis, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Damien Bell, 21, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Nicholas Kesler, 32, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tony Bowen, 20, 1373 Moll Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine;Michael Baughman, 56, 909 Downs St., physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 1-day jail; Arthur Bradford, 27, 23472 Nagel Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine (community service); Thomas Ysasaga, 73, 930 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Zoe Billings, 21, 14504 Williams Road, possession of drugs, $150 fine; Jordan Garcia, 30, 20 N. Belmore St., possession of drugs, $150 fine; Andrew Newsome, 20, Oakwood, criminal damaging, $250 fine, suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Flora Epuna, 62, 2290 Baltimore St., failure to confine a dog , $25 fine; Dylan Bush-allan, 22, West Unity, resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90-days jail; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine suspended;Samantha Adkins, 32, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Alexander Estrada, 21, 17179 Greenhouse Ave., leaving the scene, $100 fine, 30-days jail; speed, dismissed; failure to control/weaving, $25 fine.
Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Alena Brooks, 20, 257 Riverdale Drive, drug paraphernalia, no fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Jordan Hahn, 31, 520 Grover Ave., menacing, $250 fine suspended, 1-day jail; resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., violation of a temporary protection order, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended.
Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.
Jon Foster, 26, 1051 Ralston Ave., driving without a temporary permit, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.
Alessandro Garza, 18, 657 Jackson Ave., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.