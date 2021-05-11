Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for prep-trial hearings: Paige Douglas, 19, Bryan, assault; Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, criminal trespassing; Anthony Roberts, 47, 1410 South Jackson Ave., domestic violence; Valeria Moats, 34, Montpelier, crackling exhaust; Michael Behringer, 64, 633 Chinook Drive, reckless operation, obstructing; Cynthia Pascoe-Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., no operator’s license, fictitious plates; Steven Majchrzak, 53, Saint Clare, OVI-1, speed.
Sentenced: Samuel Flores, 22, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Theresa Speelman, 52, 7182 Adams Ridge Road, assault, $100 fine, one day jail; Cory Petersen, 34, 1209 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jonathan Ragland, 24, 779 Village Lane, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Jonah Schlegel, 19, 19072 Powers Road, dropping/leaking load, $25 fine; Hector Velez, 34, 523 Ravine Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Toby O’Hara, 25, 905 Wesley St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Antheny Mitchell, 34, Fayette, theft, $250 fine, two days jail (shoplifter’s alternative course); Logan Owens, 19, 1239 S. Jackson Ave., open container, $150 fine.
Paul Duckett, 32, Lima, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $100 fine; lanes of travel, no fine.
Alec Murphy, 22, Continental, OVI-1, $350 finethree days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Savannah Hughes, 23, 236 Corwin St., dangerous dog tag, dismissed; failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed.
Sarah Slone, 37, 6909 Ohio 66, theft, $500 fine suspended, two days jail (shoplifter’s alternative course); theft, dismissed.
Nicole Wade, 36, 1609 E. Second St., criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
