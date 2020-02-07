• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave. appeared on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Clifford waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Justin Hahn, 33, Defiance, criminal trespassing; Allen Kline, 30, Melrose, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse; Isreal Garza, 18, 445 Pontiac Drive, sexual imposition; Rafael Moreno, 18, 631 Moss St., driving under suspension, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Michael Highwarden, 58, 1000 Harrison Ave., criminal trespassing; Gavin Vitek, 40, Evansport, assault; Michael Cortez, 45, Bay City, Mich., OVI, speed; Curtis McCoy, 33, 828 Karnes Ave., OVI, no operator's license, fictitious registration, reckless operation; Timothy Miller, 30, Laport, Ind., OVI, driving under suspension, continuous lanes of travel; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Matthew Foldvary, 33, 1886 Redwood Drive, theft.
Forfeiting bonds: Christy Frost, 45, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $175; James Schreiber, 53, 26660 Elizabeth St., failure to apply for a dog license, $127.
Sentenced: Kayleen Justinger, 29, 627 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine suspended; Nicholas Hitchcock, 43, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Jeffrey Collins, 24, 24265 Elliott Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Louis Thomas, 21, 905 Greenbriar Lane, expired operator's license, no fine; Landen Holifield,34, 07795 Ohio 15, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Seth Overmyer, 37, Cecil, passing violation, $25 fine; Eric Rohlf, 36, Sherwood, failure to yield, $25 fine.
Jeffrey Cesta, 29, Allen Park, Mich., lanes of travel, $50 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Bobby Burnett, 25, Paulding, carrying a concealed weapon, $100 fine, 3 days jail; weapon to be forfeited; possession of drug instrument, 90 days jail suspended; obstructing official business, dismissed.
Shane Jasso, 35, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; no license plate lights, dismissed.
Timothy Canterbury, 23, 844 N. Clinton St., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Thomas Tracy, 62, Continental, violation of a protection order, dismissed; persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
