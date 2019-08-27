• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: Jordan Belcher, 35, 406 Biede Ave., domestic violence, aggravated menacing; Tracy Scott, 32, 525 Haig St., OVI (second offense), driving under suspension, child support.
Forfeiting bonds: Benjamin Hanna, 38, Hicksville, failure to control dog, $125; Jean Holland, 80, 04515 Glenburg Road, failure to confine dog, $125; Jamie Snowden, age unavailable, Hicksville, failure to control dog, $125.
Sentenced: Gale Skinner, 60, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, one day jail; Skyler Daly, 19, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine; Edward Dalton, 47, 09020 Christy Road, disorderly conduct, costs only; Brian Scott Walters, 41, 742 Deerwood Drive, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; Carrie Holtman, 45, Cincinnati, OVI, $375 fine.
Esiquel Ramirez, 58, Defiance, OVI, second offense, $750 fine, 10 days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Paul Duckett, 31, 326 Harrison Ave., OVI, $375 fine; driving under suspension, red light violation, dismissed.
Kevin Owens, 54, 1058 Holgate Ave., FRA suspension, $150; child restraint, $25; open container, $100.
