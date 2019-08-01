• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings: Tina Goings, 52, 852 S. Clinton St., obstruction of official business; Lois Moss, 34, Hicksville, domestic violence; Ashley Boggess, 34, 12944 Canal Road, assured clear distance; Coindel Fenter, 30, 15803 County Road 191, expired plates, safety belt; Ursual Johnson, 43, Pioneer, assured clear distance; Alexandra Frank, 20, 250 Lakeview Drive, assured clear distance; Destiny Woodward, 18, 532 Hopkins St., driving under suspension; Selene Gonzalez Gutierrez, 20, Archbold, driving under suspension; Arturo Hermosillo, 35, Mendota, Ill., theft; Ashley Reinhart, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., endangering children; Thymithy Boroff, 29, Cecil, aggravated menacing, driving under suspension/OVI; Kacee Ruch, 26, 117 Jefferson Ave., assured clear distance.
Sentenced: Jalen Gentit, 24, 1571 S. Clinton St., failure to stop for school bus, $50 fine; Kenneth Reed, 58, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $75 fine.
Rudy Hernandez Jr., 18, 716 Riverside Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Dismissed: Matthew Spangler, 34, 826 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.