• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings: Tina Goings, 52, 852 S. Clinton St., obstruction of official business; Lois Moss, 34, Hicksville, domestic violence; Ashley Boggess, 34, 12944 Canal Road, assured clear distance; Coindel Fenter, 30, 15803 County Road 191, expired plates, safety belt; Ursual Johnson, 43, Pioneer, assured clear distance; Alexandra Frank, 20, 250 Lakeview Drive, assured clear distance; Destiny Woodward, 18, 532 Hopkins St., driving under suspension; Selene Gonzalez Gutierrez, 20, Archbold, driving under suspension; Arturo Hermosillo, 35, Mendota, Ill., theft; Ashley Reinhart, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., endangering children; Thymithy Boroff, 29, Cecil, aggravated menacing, driving under suspension/OVI; Kacee Ruch, 26, 117 Jefferson Ave., assured clear distance.

Sentenced: Jalen Gentit, 24, 1571 S. Clinton St., failure to stop for school bus, $50 fine; Kenneth Reed, 58, 1138 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $75 fine.

Rudy Hernandez Jr., 18, 716 Riverside Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.

Dismissed: Matthew Spangler, 34, 826 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension.

