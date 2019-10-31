Defiance Municipal Court

Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. His cast was continued to Friday and a $100,000 bond was set with a 10% cash allowance. An attorney was appointed.

James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, appeared on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued to Friday. An attorney was appointed.

Zachary Cooper, 334, 935 E. Second St., appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Elaina Crumpler, 29, Wichita Falls, Texas, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of improperly handling firearms, a fourth-degree felony. Her case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was set to continue.

Pre-trial hearing set: Eugene Terrell, 49, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct; Aaron Pipes, 40, Indianapolis, no operator's license, speed.

Dismissed: Matthew Lucas II, 40, Defiance, burglary, presented to Defiance County grand jury.

Forfeiting bonds: Gena Nye, 58, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $159; Stephen Nye, 58, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $159; Harlie Jackson, 23, 203 Summit St., two counts of failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count.

Sentenced: Christopher Hocking, 18, 1939 E. Second St., public indecency, $100 fine; Ramiro Moreno, 55, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Amy Bach, 46, Lima, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amanda Wells, 43, Hicksville, fictitious registration, $50; Kathryn Rhea, 39, Allen Park, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Jacob Leach, 43, 754 Chippewa Drive, improperly secured load, $50 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.

Casey Landers, 31, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; fictitious plates, failure to display plates, dismissed.

Clyde Blair Jr., 44, 08525 Glenburg Road, violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine; assault, $100 fine, two days jail; second count assault, dismissed.

Ibn Collins, 44, Detroit, reckless operation, second violation, $250 fine, two days jail; speed, drug abuse, dismissed.

Andrew Woenker, 27, Bryan, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Natalie Trivett, 34, Defiance, carrying concealed weapon, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine.

Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, dismissed.

Devin Richardson, 26, 825 Wayne Ave., obstructing official business, $250 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Timothy Dowd, 40, Plymouth, Ind., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.

Richard Roehrig, 51, 100 Calvin St., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; turn signal violation, no front plate, dismissed.

Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; speed, dismissed.

James Cain, 49, 1020 Perry St., signal violation, $50; following too closely, dismissed.

Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, three counts of driving under suspension; $100 fine for each count.

Dekotah Cereghin, 22, Cecil, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.

