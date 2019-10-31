Defiance Municipal Court
Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. His cast was continued to Friday and a $100,000 bond was set with a 10% cash allowance. An attorney was appointed.
James Lime, 33, 28812 Bowman Road, appeared on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued to Friday. An attorney was appointed.
Zachary Cooper, 334, 935 E. Second St., appeared on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for today. Bond was set at $5,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Elaina Crumpler, 29, Wichita Falls, Texas, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of improperly handling firearms, a fourth-degree felony. Her case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was set to continue.
Pre-trial hearing set: Eugene Terrell, 49, Sherwood, persistent disorderly conduct; Aaron Pipes, 40, Indianapolis, no operator's license, speed.
Dismissed: Matthew Lucas II, 40, Defiance, burglary, presented to Defiance County grand jury.
Forfeiting bonds: Gena Nye, 58, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $159; Stephen Nye, 58, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $159; Harlie Jackson, 23, 203 Summit St., two counts of failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count.
Sentenced: Christopher Hocking, 18, 1939 E. Second St., public indecency, $100 fine; Ramiro Moreno, 55, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Amy Bach, 46, Lima, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Amanda Wells, 43, Hicksville, fictitious registration, $50; Kathryn Rhea, 39, Allen Park, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jacob Leach, 43, 754 Chippewa Drive, improperly secured load, $50 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.
Casey Landers, 31, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; fictitious plates, failure to display plates, dismissed.
Clyde Blair Jr., 44, 08525 Glenburg Road, violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine; assault, $100 fine, two days jail; second count assault, dismissed.
Ibn Collins, 44, Detroit, reckless operation, second violation, $250 fine, two days jail; speed, drug abuse, dismissed.
Andrew Woenker, 27, Bryan, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Natalie Trivett, 34, Defiance, carrying concealed weapon, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine.
Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, dismissed.
Devin Richardson, 26, 825 Wayne Ave., obstructing official business, $250 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Timothy Dowd, 40, Plymouth, Ind., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.
Richard Roehrig, 51, 100 Calvin St., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; turn signal violation, no front plate, dismissed.
Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; speed, dismissed.
James Cain, 49, 1020 Perry St., signal violation, $50; following too closely, dismissed.
Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, three counts of driving under suspension; $100 fine for each count.
Dekotah Cereghin, 22, Cecil, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.