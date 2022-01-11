Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings set: Alicia Fee, 33, 597 Jadine Drive, domestic violence; Danny Hall, 57, 207 Union St., assault; Shawn Spencer, 42, 1507 E. Second St., OVI, failure to yield at stop sign; Nael Jallad, 37, 10500 Haller St., driving under suspension; Shayne Gonzales, 46, 1758 Palmer Drive, theft; Christopher Tinsley, 25, 1053 Hotel Drive, two counts theft

Greg Goller, 53, 8548 Trinity Road, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of minor nudity, a second-degree felony. The case was continued until Monday. Bond was set at $15,000 with 10% allowance.

Erik Winkler, 42, Ney, appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He waived the right to a preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Bond continues as set at $10,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: Timothy Lavin, 46, Fort Wayne, theft/WalMart; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, address unavailable, probation violation; Shirley Stayer, 69, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Tina Walters, 41, Hicksville, driving under suspension, speed; James Kent II, 49, 1724 Alpha Lane, driving under suspension, stop sign violation; Cody Velliquette, 29, 413½ Hopkins St., OVI, obstructing, no tail lights, no safety belt.

Forfeiting bonds: Joshua Hubert, 40, Oakwood, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Brandon Clingerman Leach, 28, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; no tail lights, costs only.

Chance Walker, 20, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/177 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for three years; stop sign violation, $25 fine; underage consumption, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended, no similar violation for three years.

Nicholas Hitchcock, 45, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.

Larena McCloud, 50, 1507 Mustang Drive, aggravated menacing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/152 days suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, continue with mental health department treatment, obey the post conviction no contact order; resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct, both dismissed.

Constantina Bauer, 38, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, receiving stolen property, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; theft, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, exhaust violation, failure to register, no safety belt, all dismissed.

Derrick Pettit, 32, Cecil, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violating marked lanes, dismissed.

Gary Perchikoff, 28, 313 Northfield Ave., OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; open container, assured clear distance, both dismissed.

Sandra Lopez, 45, 775 Village Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; headlights at night, costs only.

Tiffany Cameron, 35, 105 Seneca St., reckless operation, $150 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; criminal endangerment, dismissed.

Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 1039 Perry St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of two days jail; speed, no safety belt, temporary permit, all dismissed.

Aubree Davis, 31, Melrose, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off the premises of Walmart for two years, complete shoplifter alternative course in lieu of jail; Angela Eaton, 200 W. Hicks St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Terry Wagenhauser, 31, 611 Euclid Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Ernest Hall, 58, 8699 Ashpacher Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for two years, obey post-conviction no contact order, assessment for anger management; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine, contraband remanded to the custody of the arresting agency; drug paraphernalia/marijuana and two counts of possession of marijuana, all dismissed.

Ashley Roddy, 43, 903 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.

Joseph Kirk, 50, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line, driving under suspension, $100 fine; stop after accident, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; assured clear distance, costs only; driving under suspension, dismissed.

John Budd, 35, Mark Center, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program; Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandot Ave., open container, costs only; Kylee Aldrich, 27, 1725 Upton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dustin Dunlap, 30, 1051 Ralston Ave., expired plates, costs only; Jeremy Landwehr, 24, 6909 Ohio 66, failure to control, $25 fine; Prince Porter, 30, 1543 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Angel Diaz, age and address unavailable, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

